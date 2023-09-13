Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Trevoh Chalobah future uncertain, Eden Hazard aided Romeo Lavia move to Blues, and more - September 13, 2023

Chelsea next face Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Sunday (September 17) in the Premier League. Mauricio Pochettino will be desperate to pick up all three points to get his season back on track after his side won just one of their first four matches.

In transfer news related to the club, Trevoh Chalobah's future at Stamford Bridge remains uncertain. Elsewhere, reports have suggested that former Blues superstar Eden Hazard played a part in Romeo Lavia joining Pochettino's side this summer.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Chelsea transfer news from September 13, 2023.

Trevoh Chalobah's future uncertain

Trevoh Chalobah is staring at an uncertain future at Stamford Bridge, according to The Evening Standard.

Chelsea were looking to offload the player this summer, but he ended up staying at the club. Chalobah was close to joining Bayern Munich on Deadline Day, with the Bavarians hoping to lap him up on loan. However, the move failed to materialize.

Nottingham Forest submitted a £25m offer for the Englishman which was accepted by the Blues, only for the player to refuse to leave. Chalobah is no longer first choice under Mauricio Pochettino and is unlikely to make his way back into the starting XI.

He is currently out with an injury, but is expected to make a full recovery this month. A move away in the winter looks a possibility, with the Bundesliga champions likely to rekindle their interest in the 24-year-old.

Eden Hazard aided Romeo Lavia move to Chelsea

Eden Hazard played a part in Romeo Lavia's move to Stamford Bridge this summer, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs.

The Belgian midfielder left Southampton to join Chelsea, who saw off stiff competition from Liverpool for his services. There were also rumors linking Hazard to a blockbuster return to the Blues, which ultimately didn't materialize.

In his column for Caught Offside, Jacobs said that the 32-year-old was never in talks to rejoin the Blues.

"A return to Chelsea was never an option for the 32-year-old. That rumour was fueled by Hazard being seen at Stamford Bridge for Chelsea’s season opener against Liverpool. Hazard played a role in attracting fellow Belgian Romeo Lavia to Chelsea, but a Chelsea return was never discussed," wrote Jacobs.

Hazard left Real Madrid via a mutual agreement this summer and is yet to join a club.

Ben Jacobs provides new update on Mason Mount exit

Ben Jacobs reported that there are two sides to Mason Mount's shock departure from Stamford Bridge this summer. The Englishman left his boyhood club to secure a move to Manchester United.

John Terry recently sparked a debate by hinting that there's more to the saga than what came to light. In his column for Caught Offside, Jacobs said that Mount didn't have a counter offer from the Blues when he accepted the Red Devils' proposal.

"Chelsea sources maintain the aim was to get Mount to extend and protect his value, buying time to ultimately find a long-term solution that suited all parties. This is again disputed by those close to Mount, who argue a lot of hard work done in late 2022 was undone almost overnight and with very little two-way conversation," wrote Jacobs.

He continued:

"The reality is the parties were far apart on terms and contract length and although they agreed to pick things up again at the end of the season, when Mount left for Manchester United he didn’t have a new Chelsea counter on the table to consider."

Jacobs added that it will be hard to know the truth behind the episode.

"Chelsea sources insist this was because it was clear Mount wanted to leave. The Mount side say they would have considered staying if they club made clear and formal attempts to try and keep the England midfielder.

"The saga definitely has two sides and now Mount has moved to Old Trafford we may never know the truth. Chelsea will always say they sold a player who wanted a new challenge that was right for him and his family, and Mount can’t really state he would have preferred to stay at Stamford Bridge now that he’s a Manchester United player."

Mount has endured a difficult start to life at Old Trafford, failing to score or assist in his first three Premier League matches this term. He is currently sidelined with an injury.