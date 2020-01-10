Chelsea transfer news: Timo Werner only to leave in summer, has a €50 million release clause

Chelsea target and RB Leipzig talisman Timo Werner is highly unlikely to leave the Bundesliga giants this winter, according to latest reports from The Athletic. Reputed journalist Simon Johnson also indicated that the forward has a release clause of €50 million.

Werner has been one of the finest strikers in the game since the last three and a half years, having netted a staggering 84 goals in just 139 appearances for Leipzig. During the same time frame, the 23-year-old has also established himself as a regular figure in the German national setup.

He's got remarkably unique attributes that have tempted many pundits and fans alike to draw comparisons with some of the best in the game, and it's been no surprise to see a striker of his calibre being targetted by various European powerhouses.

The Bluesmeanwhile, have found a serious marksman in Tammy Abraham, but Frank Lampard's lack of preference towards Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi illustrates the desire to land a forward at Stamford Bridge.

The West Londoners have been linked with Werner for a substantial amount of time, but it seems like the true details regarding the player's release clause - which was rumoured to be a figure close to €31 million - is finally out in the open.

Chelsea's wish to snap up Lyon striker Moussa Dembele is also yet to reach equilibrium, hence a potential period of patience to go all-out for Werner, who is a more established forward in one of Europe's most hard-fought competitions, means more value in the long term.

As of now, Abraham and Chelsea will aim to continue their surge towards a cemented spot in the top four when they host the Clarets on Saturday, January 11.

