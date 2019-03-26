Chelsea Transfer News: Update on Chelsea transfer ban, Midfielder focussed on Chelsea amid Real Madrid rumours and more | March 25, 2019

Varun Nair FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 73 // 26 Mar 2019, 02:44 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Hello and welcome to the Chelsea transfer news and rumors of the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Blues!

FIFA transfer ban appeal hearing date set for Chelsea

Chelsea - Premier League

The date for the appeal hearing for Chelsea on their proposed transfer ban has been scheduled for the 11th of the next month.

Chelsea was banned from registering new players until the summer of 2020 for reportedly breaking the rules regarding the transfer of under-aged players from abroad.

The Club denied any wrongdoing and had lodged an appeal against the two transfer window ban to the FIFA Appeal Committee, which was later confirmed by the premier body.

Chelsea's case will be heard on April 11 - @Matt_Law_DT reports https://t.co/LWXidH4imh — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) March 25, 2019

Kante focussed on Chelsea amid Real Madrid links

The second Chelsea star, N'Golo Kante, who is on the radar for Zinedine Zidane insists his focus is with the Blues amid reports of a bid from the Los Blancos.

The midfielder was reportedly asked by the French radio station RTL during the international duty about the reported interests from the Spanish giants and the World Cup Winner was recorded as stating:

Today I'm still in Chelsea and what is said elsewhere is not important, I'm focusing on that.

Kante who joined Chelsea from Leicester City in 2016 has made 132 appearances and scored 7 times for the Blues. The World Cup winner though has been forced to play out of position this season in order to make room for Jorginho in the Chelsea midfield.

Advertisement

Andreas Christensen in a difficult situation

Andreas Christensen finds himself in a difficult situation after FIFA banned Chelsea from registering new players after the London club was found to have breached the rules regarding the signing of minors from abroad.

The Danish international claims that Chelsea is reluctant to sell any of their players this summer after the FIFA transfer ban.

Christensen who rejoined in 2017 after a 2-year loan spell in the Bundesliga has found it hard to break into Sarri's starting XI after being one of the key defenders in his first season after rejoining the club.

The defender was reported to have expressed his frustration with the limited game time Ekstra Bladet reportedly stating:

The messages we've got are that Chelsea can't appeal the case and therefore want to keep all the players.

The situation I have ended up in has been very difficult to accept.

I have tried to show myself on the training track, but it is difficult because it is limited how much we train with all the matches the team is going to play.

Now I have played the matches in the Europa League and hope it will continue as long as we are in the tournament.

Advertisement