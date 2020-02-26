Chelsea Transfer News: Willian admits he could leave at the end of the season

Willian looks set to leave Chelsea at the end of the season

Willian has admitted that he could leave Chelsea at the end of the season, as he looks set to end his 7-year association with the London club. The 31-year-old, who joined the club in 2013, has divided opinion in his time at Stamford Bridge but has gone on to amass over 300 appearances for the club, scoring 57 goals in all competitions.

Since Frank Lampard's arrival, the Brazilian international has often found himself on the bench in favour of younger players like Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi, as the former Chelsea captain looks to phase out the older players to oversee a new era at the club.

Speaking to Esporte Interativo in the wake of Chelsea's embarrassing 3-0 defeat against Bayern Munich in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 tie at Stamford Bridge, where he featured as a second-half substitute, the winger claimed that he does not know if it would be possible to agree an extension with the club between now and the end of the season.

"Chelsea offered me two years, and they are not going to change what they offered. I said I wanted three more years. The situation is difficult because of this, I really don't know if it will be possible. My goal is to continue working and focus on the remainder of the season, so that Chelsea can continue winning the games for the remainder of the season."

Willian is expected to move on at the end of the season and it remains to be seen where his next destination lies, as he looks set to depart Stamford Bridge after 7 fruitful years at the club, where he won 6 major trophies.