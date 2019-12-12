Chelsea Transfer News: Willian confirms contract talks with the Blues amid Barcelona links

Valencia CF v Chelsea FC: Group H - UEFA Champions League

Chelsea midfielder Willian has confirmed that he is currently in talks with the west London club over a new contract amid persistent links to Barcelona in the recent transfer windows.

Willian keen for his future at Stamford Bridge to be resolved soon

The Brazilian, who is in his seventh season with the Blues, is set to become a free agent at the end of the season, prompting rumours that his time with the Premier League giants could finally be drawing to a close.

The 31-year-old has been heavily linked with Barcelona in previous transfer windows, with Juventus also believed to be among the interested parties this time around.

Speaking to Yahoo Sport, the Chelsea star has now indicated that he intends to stay at Chelsea stating,

"I have stated several times my wish is to stay at Chelsea. I like the club very much, I feel very welcomed here, as well as my family, and we love living in London.

"However, I’m in the middle of the season and I try not to think about it so as not to lose focus on the field. My agent and the club are talking and I hope we can have some good news soon."

Chelsea FC v Aston Villa - Premier League

The Brazilian added,

"In transfer windows, it is normal to have bids and speculations, especially for players who are in the final contract. But my focus is 100 percent on Chelsea and the season."

Willian has made 21 appearances across all competitions for Chelsea this season and appears to have no plans to cut short his time at the club.

