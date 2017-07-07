Chelsea transfer round-up: Romelu Lukaku's alternative, defensive addition and more

All the transfer action surrounding Chelsea as Antonio Conte looks to defend the Premier League title.

Lukaku to join Manchester United but Chelsea might have found an alternative

The race for Romelu Lukaku’s signature ended with Manchester United moving the quickest to sign the Belgian which left Chelsea with no option but to find an alternative to the United-bound striker. Antonio Conte was reportedly dissatisfied with Chelsea’s approach to land Lukaku but has identified a replacement striker to make up for the loss of signing the Belgian from Everton.

As per the Metro, Chelsea are now interested in signing Andrea Belotti from Torino for a fee that could break their transfer record. The 23-year-old Italian striker will not come for cheap and has a release clause of £87.6 million (€100 million). Chelsea can only land the striker should they pay up his release clause so this one looks like a hefty signing for the Blues.

Alvaro Morata remains high on Conte’s wishlist

Meanwhile, another option for Chelsea up-front is Real Madrid’s Alvaro Morata. The Madrid giants have been playing hardball with all of the clubs that have declared their interest in signing the Spaniard. However, Chelsea remain in a good position to sign Morata from Los Blancos.

Antonio Conte has had conversations with the Spanish striker as per numerous reports and the Spaniard rates Conte very highly. But Real are refusing to lower their asking price for the striker which now currently stands at £80 million (€90 million). Morata is determined to leave Real Madrid as per reports from the Daily Star but his current club’s asking price has made the deal hit a roadblock.

Morata’s representatives spoke to Marca recently and were quoted saying, “We must keep fighting, as there's no alternative”. The player wants to move and is not satisfied with promises of more game time at Real Madrid but whether Chelsea and Real can agree on a price remains to be seen.

Chelsea agree a move for Roma centre-back

Chelsea have moved faster in their pursuit to land a defender. The Blues are looking to replace John Terry and Nathan Ake after their moves away from Stamford Bridge and it is believed that the London club have struck a deal with Roma for the transfer of Antonio Rudiger.

As per reports from Sky Sports, both the clubs have agreed on a fee that will eventually rise to £34 million and the player is expected to undergo a medical in Los Angeles this week.

Personal terms are yet to be discussed with the player who helped Roma to a second place finish last season and guided his country Germany to the Confederations Cup win last month.

Bid from Atletico Madrid for Diego Costa expected soon

Atletico Madrid are planning a bid for Diego Costa this week with a view of signing the player permanently. There has been quite a furore surrounding Costa’s future and impending exit from Stamford Bridge with news of his relationship with Antonio Conte breaking down completely.

Atleti want to re-sign Costa after the fiasco in signing Alexandre Lacazette and it is a move the Blues’ striker desires very much. However, he will not be able play for Atletico until January due to their transfer ban. Atletico are still expected to submit a bid for Costa this week and the striker could be on the move.