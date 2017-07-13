Chelsea transfer round-up: Bakayoko set for medical, Aubameyang or Morata a possibility and more

All the latest transfer news involving Chelsea as Antonio Conte looks to defend the Premier League title.

@gaurav_krishnan by gaurav.krishnan Football Transfer Roundup 13 Jul 2017, 19:07 IST

Bakayoko will have his Chelsea medical later this week

Chelsea agree Bakayoko fee

Rumours surrounding the future of Tiemoue Bakayoko have been doing the rounds for weeks but according to Sky Sports, Chelsea have in fact agreed a fee with Monaco for the transfer of the midfielder.

The fee agreed between the clubs is £40 million and the player is set to have a medical this week itself. The deal was slightly delayed because Bakayoko had undergone a surgery for a knee injury towards the end of last season but the move is definitely on now.

The 22-year-old was at the heart of Monaco’s midfield in their UEFA Champions League semi-final run and Ligue 1 triumph last season and now it looks as though he will be a Chelsea player shortly.

Chelsea favourites to land Aubameyang

Aubameyang is closing in on a move to Chelsea

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been linked with a move away from Borussia Dortmund and it now looks like Chelsea are the favourites to sign the Gabonese striker.

Sky Sports News HQ and the Daily Mail report that Dortmund have offered Aubameyang to Chelsea for a fee of £70 million.

The Blues missed out on signing Romelu Lukaku, with the Belgian agreeing a move to Manchester United and since Antonio Conte has told Diego Costa that he is surplus to requirements, the club from West London need a new striker. Aubameyang has scored 85 goals in 128 games in the Bundesliga and is in high demand. Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan are also interested in signing Aubameyang but Chelsea lead the race for his signature at the moment.

The Blues make a move for Morata

Morata’s transfer saga continues

Earlier in the week, Chelsea made an official bid for Real Madrid’s Alvaro Morata after Lukaku’s move was announced by Manchester United. The Blues are in the market for an attacker and have turned their attention to other strikers after failing to sign the Belgian.

The Stamford Bridge outfit have now made Morata a priority. However, Real want £70 million for the Spanish striker. Juanma Lopez, Morata’s agent, and his father, Alfonso Morata, met with Real officials to discuss the player’s future. The striker is keen on a move to the Premier League and holds Antonio Conte in high regard. However, he has travelled with the Real Madrid squad for their pre-season block so at the moment a move seems a tad unlikely.

Chelsea move to sign Alvaro Morata from Real Madrid.



Full story here https://t.co/VFYwO3UVpR pic.twitter.com/8j09QdcqgV — Sky Football (@SkyFootball) 10 July 2017

New contract for Chalobah

Chalobah’s future is at the Bridge

Nathaniel Chalobah is set to have contract talks with Antonio Conte over the next fortnight according to various reports. Watford, Southampton and Swansea are interested in signing the player but it seems as though Conte is planning to involve the youngster in his plans.

Chalobah made 15 appearances for Chelsea last season, a campaign in which they lifted the Premier League trophy. However, with Bakayoko coming in and Cesc Fabregas, N’Golo Kante and Nemanja Matic already in the squad, his chances could be limited. Nonetheless, he could also be loaned out like his colleague Ruben Loftus-Cheek who has secured a loan spell with Crystal Palace.