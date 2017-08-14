Chelsea transfer roundup: Antonio Conte to go on a £120 million spending spree on four players

@gaurav_krishnan by gaurav.krishnan Football Transfer Roundup 14 Aug 2017, 20:39 IST

Conte is not happy with the way things are at the moment

Antonio Conte's £120 million war-chest

According to reports in the Daily Star today, Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is to go on a £120 million spending spree ahead of the deadline day on 31st August. The Blues manager reiterated the need to strengthen his squad before the transfer deadline and the report states that he could be in for four more players.

Chelsea have already spent £130 million on signings this summer and they have recouped almost as much by selling 10 players including Nathan Ake, Juan Cuadrado and Nemanja Matic. But the paper claims they are far from done with their transfer dealings and are ready to spend £120 million more. The players named in the report are discussed below.

Chelsea to hijack Perisic move

Ivan Perisic

The report in the Daily Star states that Conte is preparing to hijack Manchester United's move for Ivan Perisic. The Daily Mail originally published the story, stating that the Blues are looking at adding the Inter Milan winger to their squad in the wake of Eden Hazard's injury and Pedro's suspension.

Chelsea are ready to pay the £48 million asking price for Perisic and former Blues striker Hernan Crespo reckons that the move could be on. Speaking with the media, Crespo said, "It’s possible he joins Chelsea – but he plays on the left and on the left you have Eden Hazard, Perisic and Marcos Alonso.

“Maybe he could come in through the middle or to the right. If you put a lot of money down, even Inter will sell him, but they don’t want to sell him.” he concluded.

Arsenal could sell Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to Chelsea

The Ox on his way to West London?

Another name mentioned in the Daily Star's report is Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. The original story was published in the Metro and Evening Standard stating that Chelsea are closing in on a £35 million deal for the 23-year-old Arsenal player. Antonio Conte is putting pressure on the board to make signings and it is understood that he rates Oxlade-Chamberlain highly.

Arsenal are reportedly willing to sell the Englishman to Chelsea and while a fee is yet to be agreed, the report states that the player himself is keen on the move. We will have more on this story as it develops.

Chelsea's improved bid for Drinkwater could go through

Danny Drinkwater in action

Chelsea have upped their bid for Danny Drinkwater with an improved offer of £25 million for the Leicester City midfielder and according to reports in the Express, this could be accepted by the Foxes.

Drinkwater has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge for some time now and Leicester rejected the Blues' initial offer of £15 million but could agree to this new bid, according to the reports.

Chelsea to bid for Virgil van Dijk to complete the splurge

Virgil van Dijk

Several papers including the Guardian, Daily Star and Daily Mail state that Southampton's wantaway defender Virgil van Dijk could end up at Chelsea. The Daily Mail states that the Blues are willing to meet Southampton's asking price of £50 million for the defender and he could finally end up at Chelsea.

Van Dijk has been pushing for a move away from St. Mary's all summer and it looks as though the Blues could end this long drawn saga by signing the player from the Saints.

As always, Sportskeeda will keep you updated with what transpires so watch this space.