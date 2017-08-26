Chelsea transfer roundup: Blues plan Barkley talks, Chelsea rival Liverpool for Oxdale-Chamberlain and more

26 Aug 2017

Chelsea are looking to thwart Tottenham in their move for Ross Barkle

Chelsea to hold Ross Barkley talks

According to several papers including the Daily Mirror, Chelsea are to hijack Tottenham's move for Ross Barkley by hold talks with the Englishman tomorrow. Chelsea play the Toffees tomorrow and the Blues are set to hold crunch talks with Everton owner Farhad Moshiri and chairman Bill Kenwright regarding a £30 million move for Ross Barkley.

The want away Barkley reportedly wants a £150,000-a-week contract which are demands that Chelsea are ready to meet. Spurs looked to be in the lead to sign the attacking midfielder from Everton but it now looks as though Chelsea have gazumped their London rivals and could seal a move soon. We will have more updates on this to come.

Blues and Reds battle it out for Oxdale-Chamberlain

Reports from Sky Sports and several papers state that Arsenal's Alex Oxdale-Chamberlain has rejected a new contract at the Emirates worth £180,000-a-week and wants to leave the club. The Gunners gave the Englishman three offers of £120,000-a-week, £150,000-a-week, and £180,000-a-week but he has rejected all three contracts and is in favour of a move away from the Emirates.

Both Chelsea and Liverpool are interested in signing him and Arsenal are going to inform him within 24 hours whether he can leave the club.

The Gunners are yet to receive a bid from both interested parties but the Mirror reports that Chelsea are in pole position for his signature. Chelsea are rumoured to be bidding £35 million for Oxdale-Chamberlain and he could end up at Stamford Bridge before the end of the transfer window.

Arsenal to tell Oxlade-Chamberlain in next 24 hours if he can leave. Wants to go. Turned down £180k a week deal. Chelsea, Liverpool want him — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) August 25, 2017

Antonio Conte remains coy on transfer, insists he is happy with his current squad

Blues boss Antonio Conte has remained coy on Chelsea's transfer agenda ahead of what looks like a busy last week of the window for the Stamford Bridge outfit. Chelsea are in contention of concluding deals for Ross Barkley, Alex Oxdale-Chamberlain and Danny Drinkwater but Antonio Conte has remained unphased by the club's transfer dealings.

While speaking to the media regarding Chelsea's transfer dealings Conte said, "If we continue to stay with these players I am happy."

"I think that it is not important to feel strong [in your squad] it is important to show to be strong on the pitch."

“In every case we have to continue to work. If the club is very good on the transfer market to get new players I will be very happy."

“Otherwise I have to continue to work with my players and I am happy to work with these players we have."

“The most important thing for me, my task is to focus on the pitch and to try every day to try and improve my players." he concluded.