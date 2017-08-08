Chelsea transfer roundup: Conte wants Sidibe, Aurier talks and more

All the transfer action surrounding Chelsea.

@gaurav_krishnan by gaurav.krishnan Football Transfer Roundup 08 Aug 2017, 18:36 IST

Sidibe in action

Antonio Conte wants Sidibe

According to the Italian media outlet TransferMarketWeb, Chelsea boss, Antonio Conte wants Monaco defender Djibril Sidibe to join from Ligue 1. The report states that Monaco could allow Sidibe to follow Tiemoue Bakayoko to Chelsea should the French club sign a player to cover for their centre-back.

Conte wants to sign one more centre-back before the window closes and is pushing the club hierarchy to sign more players before the deadline. Sidibe would act as cover and competition for Chelsea's current crop of defenders and Conte remains bullish on the deal.

Chelsea in talks with Serge Aurier

Serge Aurier

As per reports from the Express, Chelsea are in talks with Paris Saint-Germain for the transfer of full-back Serge Aurier for a fee £27 million. The current Premier League champions are working round the clock to close several deals for players and Aurier is a player Conte is pushing hardest for.

Blues boss Antonio Conte was vocal about his unhappiness with the lack of new faces at Cobham and this has ushered the club to work hard to bring in more players. However, the Express also report that the deal for Aurier has hit a major roadblock because he is currently banned from entering the UK.

Virgil van Dijk hands in transfer request but prefers Liverpool over Chelsea

Virgil van Dijk

Virgil van Dijk has put in a formal transfer request at Southampton and has confirmed that he is seeking a move away from St. Mary's. Van Dijk's statement said, “I want to play European football again and challenge for major honours. As such I would like Southampton to consider the interest in me from top clubs should it still exist.”

However, according to the Daily Mirror, he prefers Liverpool over Chelsea and wants to link up with Jurgen Klopp. The reports state that he is waiting for Liverpool to make a £60 million move for him but it is understood that both Chelsea and Manchester City are also interested.

Blues dealt Alex Sandro blow

Alex Sandro in action

Sticking with Chelsea's full-back scenario, the Blues have been dealt a severe blow in their pursuit of Juventus' Alex Sandro. Max Allegri, the Turin club's boss, has confirmed that the left-back will remain a Juventus player. Speaking after Juve's pre-season defeat against Spurs, Allegri said, "Alex Sandro is a Juventus player and he will stay one.”

Chelsea will have to look elsewhere in their pursuit for a wing-back with complications in the Aurier's transfer and Juventus' stance on Alex Sandro.