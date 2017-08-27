Chelsea transfer roundup: Everton rival Chelsea in Vardy bid, Oxdale-Chamberlain update and more

All the latest transfer news and rumours coming from Stamford Bridge

@gaurav_krishnan by gaurav.krishnan Football Transfer Roundup 27 Aug 2017, 19:31 IST

Everton rival Chelsea for Leicester's Jamie Vardy

Reports in the Daily Mirror today state that Chelsea and Everton will go head to head for Leicester City's Jamie Vardy. Both clubs are interested in signing the striker with Chelsea looking at the Englishman as a replacement for Diego Costa, while Everton reckoning that he will be the last piece of the puzzle in their £150 million splurge over the summer.

Chelsea, however, are believed to be in pole position to sign the England international with the bid by the Blues rumoured to be around the £40 million mark. The report states that Everton are looking to hijack Chelsea's offer with both clubs fairly certain that Vardy wants a new a challenge.

The Toffees' bid is boosted by the fact that former Leicester talent spotter Steve Walsh is now director of football at Goodison Park. The Blues, however, can offer Vardy higher wages and Champions League football so it looks as though the Toffees might end up second best in their attempt to thwart Chelsea's move. We will have more updates for you in what looks like a busy last week at Stamford Bridge.

Arsenal to sell Oxlade-Chamberlain to Chelsea this week

Oxlade-Chamberlain looking to move to greener pastures

Elsewhere, Chelsea have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Arsenal's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. As per a report in the Daily Mirror today, the Gunners will sell the winger to Chelsea and not Liverpool because they believe that the Reds are their direct rivals for a top four spot in the Premier League while they consider Chelsea as title contenders and not as much of a direct threat to their campaign.

Arsene Wenger does not want Oxlade-Chamberlain to leave but the 24-year-old is determined to leave the Emirates before the window closes. The Blues are willing to pay up to £40 million for the English winger and Arsenal are also reportedly ready to sell the player to Chelsea this week as per the report.

Renato Sanches to leave Bayern for either Chelsea or Liverpool

Renato Sanches has failed to make a mark in Germany

According to Sky Sports, Bayern Munich's Renato Sanches could be on the move to the Premier League. The youngster has asked to leave himself out of the Bayern squad for their clash against Werder Bremen and is desperately seeking a move out of Germany.

Reports earlier in the summer stated that he had been deemed surplus to requirements by the Bundesliga champions and was placed on the transfer list. Both Chelsea and Liverpool are interested in signing the Portuguese youngster and it remains to be seen where he ends up before the transfer window slams shut on 31st August.