Chelsea transfer roundup: Joao Cancelo to sign soon, new Oxdale-Chamberlain bid & more

All the updated transfer action surround Chelsea today

@gaurav_krishnan by gaurav.krishnan Football Transfer Roundup 11 Aug 2017, 16:25 IST

Portugal v Andorra - FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifier

Joao Cancelo to be named a Chelsea player in a matter of hours

According to the Express, Valencia's Joao Cancelo is to be named a Chelsea player in a matter of hours. The paper reports that the Blues have already tied up a deal for the Portuguese full-back and that the club should announce his signing soon.

Antonio Conte wanted to sign at least one wing-back and Cancelo was a high priority and it looks as though the player will be announced shortly. The deal is rumoured to be for £25 million but the figure is not confirmed as of now.

Danny Rose puts Blues on high alert

Danny Rose

In an explosive interview, Tottenham left-back Danny Rose discussed a potential move away from Spurs which has put Chelsea and Manchester United on high alert. Rose criticised Spurs' wage structure and transfer policy and was fined for his comments.

According to several English papers including the Daily Mirror, the 27-year-old English left-back is pushing for a move away from Spurs and it is believed that Tottenham will demand nothing less than £50 million for his services. It remains to be seen which clubs bid for him, with both Chelsea and Manchester United sniffing around.

Chelsea up bid for Alex Oxdale-Chamberlain

Arsenal v Sevilla FC - Emirates Cup

According to Sky Sports sources, Chelsea have upped their bid to sign Alex Oxdale-Chamberlain from Arsenal. As per the report, the Blues submitted an improved bid of £35 million for the English winger just yesterday evening.

Chelsea had submitted a £25 million bid for Oxdale-Chamberlain last week which was rejected immediately. However, the Daily Star reports that the player has been offered a new deal by the Gunners but has not signed it yet, so a move could be on the cards at the moment. Arsenal's response to Chelsea's new bid is not known at the moment.

Chelsea and Manchester United bid for Sergi Roberto

Sergi Roberto

According to the Daily Mirror, both Chelsea and Manchester United are interested in signing Barcelona's Sergi Roberto and are ready to trigger his release clause. Sport in Spain reports that Barcelona have received two offers from a couple of big Premier League clubs that meet the player's release clause of €40 million (£36 million).

The clubs are rumoured to be Chelsea and United but there has been no news of Barcelona's answer to the bids.

The Mirror claim that Antonio Conte has personally pushed for the move in a bid to strengthen his squad and it remains to be seen whether Sergi Roberto leaves.