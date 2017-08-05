Chelsea transfer roundup: Latest on Candreva, Drinkwater and more as Conte eyes four more signings for "small squad"

05 Aug 2017

Antonio Conte

Antonio Conte wants to sign four more players and bemoans his "small squad"

Chelsea have already splashed the cash on some big name signings, bringing in the likes of Willy Caballero, Antonio Rudiger, Timeoue Bakayoko and Alvaro Morata. But they have also let go of a number of their squad players in John Terry, Nathan Ake, Nathaniel Chalobah and Nemanja Matic which has left Antonio Conte worried about next season which he calls his "most difficult season" to date.

In his press conference ahead of Sunday's Community Shield game against Arsenal the Blues boss was very vocal on the need for the club to add more players.

Speaking with the media Conte said, "It's important for me that the club knows my opinion about the number [of players] we need”.

"We have a small squad… Everyone can see the situation, not because the coach shouts, ‘I want this’, or, ‘I want this’. The situation is very clear," he added

Several media outlets in the UK including the London Evening Standard and the Daily Mail have reported that Conte wants to add a centre-back, a wing-back, a central midfielder and an attacker before the transfer deadline on 31st August. This could be interesting for the reigning Premier League champions with time running out and their squad depleted. But Conte has insisted that everyone at the club must "do their job".

Danny Drinkwater

Drinkwater wants move to Chelsea

Various reports linking Danny Drinkwater to Chelsea have been doing the round off-late and according to the Daily Star the Leicester City midfielder fancies a move to Stamford Bridge and is pushing his current club to let him leave.

This would re-unite the midfielder with his ex-teammate N'Golo Kante and it is believed that Antonio Conte wants to sign him in the wake of Nemanja Matic's departure from the club.

Antonio Candreva

Chelsea dealt Candreva blow

The Blues have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Antonio Candreva of Inter with his agent confirming that the move seems unlikely. As per reports, Chelsea boss Antonio Conte wants to sign the versatile Candreva as a wing-back to compete with Victor Moses. However, speaking to Calciomercato, Candreva's agent Federico Pastorello said, "He is a cornerstone of Inter and I do not see him leaving.

"He is getting on very well with Luciano Spalletti," he added

It seems as though new Inter boss Luciano Spalletti is very adamant on keeping his best players and Candreva, like Manchester United target Ivan Perisic, is very much in his plans.

Virgil van Dijk

Southampton's Virgil van Dijk still a possibility

According to Sky Sources, Antonio Conte wants to sign a centre-back after letting go of John Terry to Aston Villa, Nathan Ake to Bournemouth and Kurt Zouma on loan to Stoke. Virgil van Dijk is pushing for a move away from Southampton and is on Conte's radar.

Top source reveals @ChelseaFC boss Antonio Conte wants Virgil van Dijk and is big admirer of Danny Drinkwater. — Jim White (@JimWhite) August 5, 2017

Sky reports that the Blues boss is about to make a move for the Netherlands international and as per recent reports, he has been left out of the Southampton pre-season squad. Van Dijk clearly wants a move away and Chelsea and Liverpool remain the most interested parties for his signature.