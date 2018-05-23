Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    Chelsea transfer roundup: Morata to bid adieu, Chelsea on the hunt for Polish striker and more 

    All the Chelsea transfer updates in one place!

    Muhammad Saad
    CONTRIBUTOR
    News 23 May 2018, 00:20 IST
    9.21K

    AC Milan and Juventus contending for Morata's signature

    Enter ca
    Morata to leave Chelsea?

    After an uninspiring season for The Pensioners and missing out on a World Cup place for Spain, Morata is likely to leave Chelsea this transfer window.

    The Spanish striker kicked off his debut season at Stamford Bridge with an auspicious start, managing seven goals in seven appearances for The Blues. However, in the latter half of his stint at Chelsea, he saw himself falling down the pecking order with Antonio Conte losing faith in the Spaniard.

    According to the British outlet Daily Mail, AC Milan have entered into the limelight for Morata's signature. The 25-year-old was already being pursued by his former club, Juventus, who were willing to land him as a replacement for Mario Mandzukic, who is expected to leave the club this summer. All the same, the surprise involvement of AC Milan could pose a serious threat to the Serie A champions in their pursuit of re-signing the Spaniard.

    Robert Lewandowski on the top of Chelsea's wishlist

    Enter captio
    Robert Lewandowski has been in an excellent form of late

    In a buzzworthy report by The Telegraph, the British newspaper has claimed that Chelsea are ready to make Robert Lewandowski their top summer target.

    The Blues' owner, Roman Abramovich, irrespective of his political crisis, is planning a spending spree in an attempt to rejuvenate the crumbling Chelsea squad. If the aforementioned report is to be believed, Chelsea are ready to spend in excess of £100 million for The Pole.

    Lewandowski is a prolific goalscorer, one that Chelsea is in desperate need as of now. The Polish striker has recently clinched the Bundesliga title with Bayern Munich and is in an excellent form of late. His switch to The Pensioners might also dissuade the likes of Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois from leaving the club.

    Chelsea have started considering their options if Antonio Conte departs

    Ent
    Antonio Conte is expected to leave Chelsea after a dismal season

    After Chelsea falling to fifth in the Premier League and consequently, failing to qualify for the Champions League, Antonio Conte's departure appears to be imminent. The recent FA Cup triumph was not enough to conceal the team's anaemic performance this season.

    According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web, Chelsea boardroom has already started considering their options. They have drawn up a list of potential replacements for the Italian manager. According to the report, Luis Enrique is their prime choice if the former Juventus boss throws in the towel. The other possible replacements include the likes of Unai Emery, who is tipped to replace Arsene Wenger at Emirates, and Laurent Blanc, who is out of work since leaving Paris Saint-Germain in 2016.

    Premier League 2017-18 Chelsea Juventus FC Football Robert Lewandowski Alvaro Morata Antonio Conte Luis Enrique Football Transfer News
    Reports: Juventus looking to sign Chelsea forward Alvaro...
    RELATED STORY
    Reports: Chelsea want to sign Juventus star on a free...
    RELATED STORY
    5 strikers who could replace Morata at Chelsea
    RELATED STORY
    Chelsea transfer news: Italian coach in pole position to...
    RELATED STORY
    Reports: Chelsea make €63 million bid for world-class...
    RELATED STORY
    Chelsea Transfer Round-Up: Blues eyeing move for Juventus...
    RELATED STORY
    Reports: Chelsea 'pursuing a deal' to sign World Class...
    RELATED STORY
    Reports: Chelsea identify a replacement for Alvaro Morata
    RELATED STORY
    3 players Chelsea need to sign to become title contenders...
    RELATED STORY
    Reports: Chelsea identify replacement for Antonio Conte
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...
    Premier League 2017/2018
    Matches Points Table
    Week 38
    FT BUR AFC
    1 - 2
    FT CRY WES
    2 - 0
    FT HUD ARS
    0 - 1
    FT LIV BRI
    4 - 0
    FT MAN WAT
    1 - 0
    FT NEW CHE
    3 - 0
    FT SOU MAN
    0 - 1
    FT SWA STO
    1 - 2
    FT TOT LEI
    5 - 4
    FT WES EVE
    3 - 1
    All Fixtures →
    select leagues:
    Featured Matches
    Premier League 2017/2018
    Primera División 2017/2018
    Bundesliga 2017/2018
    Indian Super League 2017/2018
    I-League 2017/2018
    Serie A 2017/2018
    World Cup 2018 Russia
    UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
    UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
    FA Cup 2017/2018
    League Cup 2017/2018
    Friendlies 2018