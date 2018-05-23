Chelsea transfer roundup: Morata to bid adieu, Chelsea on the hunt for Polish striker and more

All the Chelsea transfer updates in one place!

AC Milan and Juventus contending for Morata's signature

Morata to leave Chelsea?

After an uninspiring season for The Pensioners and missing out on a World Cup place for Spain, Morata is likely to leave Chelsea this transfer window.

The Spanish striker kicked off his debut season at Stamford Bridge with an auspicious start, managing seven goals in seven appearances for The Blues. However, in the latter half of his stint at Chelsea, he saw himself falling down the pecking order with Antonio Conte losing faith in the Spaniard.

According to the British outlet Daily Mail, AC Milan have entered into the limelight for Morata's signature. The 25-year-old was already being pursued by his former club, Juventus, who were willing to land him as a replacement for Mario Mandzukic, who is expected to leave the club this summer. All the same, the surprise involvement of AC Milan could pose a serious threat to the Serie A champions in their pursuit of re-signing the Spaniard.

Robert Lewandowski on the top of Chelsea's wishlist

Robert Lewandowski has been in an excellent form of late

In a buzzworthy report by The Telegraph, the British newspaper has claimed that Chelsea are ready to make Robert Lewandowski their top summer target.

The Blues' owner, Roman Abramovich, irrespective of his political crisis, is planning a spending spree in an attempt to rejuvenate the crumbling Chelsea squad. If the aforementioned report is to be believed, Chelsea are ready to spend in excess of £100 million for The Pole.

Lewandowski is a prolific goalscorer, one that Chelsea is in desperate need as of now. The Polish striker has recently clinched the Bundesliga title with Bayern Munich and is in an excellent form of late. His switch to The Pensioners might also dissuade the likes of Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois from leaving the club.

Chelsea have started considering their options if Antonio Conte departs

Antonio Conte is expected to leave Chelsea after a dismal season

After Chelsea falling to fifth in the Premier League and consequently, failing to qualify for the Champions League, Antonio Conte's departure appears to be imminent. The recent FA Cup triumph was not enough to conceal the team's anaemic performance this season.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web, Chelsea boardroom has already started considering their options. They have drawn up a list of potential replacements for the Italian manager. According to the report, Luis Enrique is their prime choice if the former Juventus boss throws in the towel. The other possible replacements include the likes of Unai Emery, who is tipped to replace Arsene Wenger at Emirates, and Laurent Blanc, who is out of work since leaving Paris Saint-Germain in 2016.