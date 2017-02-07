Chelsea Transfer Rumour: Blues target Juventus star to replace Diego Costa

Along with Chelsea, the likes of Real Madrid and FC Barcelona are interested in the 23-year-old as well.

@@MarathiScouser by Sumedh Rumours 07 Feb 2017, 20:19 IST

Paulo Dybala has attracted attention from the likes of Real Madrid and FC Barcelona

What's the story?

Diego Costa's future has been discussed a lot recently with his feud with manager Antonio Conte last month adding fuel to the fire. Atletico Madrid are interested in taking the striker back to Spain with the Spanish international expressing his desire to play with the Colchoneros once again.

Antonio Conte has made Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata his two targets to replace the hot-headed Spaniard with Morata considered as a backup option to his former teammate, Dybala.

In case you didn't know...

Paulo Dybala is considered as one of the hottest young properties in world football and has already scored eight goals in 19 appearances for the Bianconeri this season. The 23-year-old has a contract with Juventus till 2021 and it has been reported that the Italian giants value him at around £60 million.

The heart of the matter

Chelsea's interest was made clear when Antonio Conte attended Juventus win over title rivals, Inter Milan on Sunday. Conte left the stadium in the 83rd minute as soon as Paulo Dybala was substituted for Daniele Rugani. Dybala did not get on the scoresheet and Chelsea loanee, Juan Cuadrado scored the winner as Juventus emerged winners with a 1-0 scoreline.

Conte's decision to leave as soon as the Argentine was replaced started rumours of a scouting mission by the Blues boss in a move to lure him in the summer.

What's next?

Along with Chelsea, the likes of Real Madrid and FC Barcelona are interested in the 23-year-old. Madrid want a world class big name signing to link up with their existing superstars with club president Florentino Perez keen to bring the Argentine to the Bernabeu while Barcelona see Dybala as a replacement for Lionel Messi.

Chelsea will have to cough up a lot of money as Juventus hold all the cards in the transfer which has all the ingredients of a summer saga.

Sportskeeda's take

Paulo Dybala is worthy of attention from all the European giants with his supreme form for Juventus turning heads since his move from Palermo, two years ago. Chelsea will be looking to help Antonio Conte build a star-studded team next season with the Italian looking to strengthen his Blues side to compete on all fronts.