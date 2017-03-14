Chelsea Transfer Rumour: Thibaut Courtois quashes rumours linking him with Real Madrid

Thibaut Courtois has been linked with Real Madrid as the Madrid giants look to replace the erratic Keylor Navas.

@adityaupaadhyay by holdingmidfielder Football Transfer Roundup 14 Mar 2017, 22:52 IST

What’s the story?

Chelsea and Belgium superstar Thibaut Courtois has quashed all rumours linking him with a move to Spanish heavyweights Real Madrid by suggesting that he is happy in London and is thoroughly enjoying his club’s rise to prominence after a poor season.

Speaking after his side’s FA Cup victory over Manchester United, Courtois was quoted as saying, “I’m liking life here very much, and I’m focussed on finishing the Premier League season and winning it,” thus dealing a further blow to the ambitions of Real Madrid in the upcoming transfer window.

In case you didn’t know...

The 24-year-old goalkeeper moved to the Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2011 from Genk. With Petr Cech in his prime, it was very tough for the young Courtois to break into the first team and Chelsea decided to send him out on loan to Atletico Madrid and it was a move that has paid rich dividends in the long run.

The Belgian spent two seasons at Vicente Calderon Stadium and established himself as one of the best young keepers in not just Spain but Europe.

The heart of the matter

Real Madrid, the former Atletico man’s possible suitors have been on the lookout for a world class keeper for a while now. While Keylor Navas did a fine job throughout the last season, he has been prone to errors and the hierarchy at the Santiago Bernabeu seems keen to bring in a possible replacement.

The club has been linked with Manchester United’s Spanish shot-stopper David De Gea extensively in the past. However, it seems that the club might be finally moving on from their pursuit of Spain’s number one.

Courtois presents Real with an opportunity to bring in another proven star who would not cost as much as the Spaniard. However, with the Belgian claiming that he remains happy in London, Real Madrid will now need to broaden the search for their next number one.

What’s next?

The transfer market can be a tricky place. We have often come across players pledging their allegiance to a club just days or weeks before making a move and Courtois’ comments might not prove enough to throw Real Madrid into a frenzy.

The Belgian’s current contract with Chelsea runs until the end of the 2018-19 season and given the interest he is generating from the top brass of the footballing world, it would be prudent of Chelsea to tie him down to a longer contract.

Author’s take

The 24-year-old is definitely one of the top keepers in the Europe and that was evident yet again on Monday evening when he made a great save to keep Marcus Rashford from scoring in the FA Cup. Courtois has a proven track record at club level and has also established himself as Belgium’s number one choice keeper.

Given his pedigree, it does not come as a surprise that Real Madrid are pursuing the player. The upcoming transfer window will present them with the best opportunity to pry him away from Chelsea and we believe that the Madrid giants will leave no stone unturned to add him to their famed line-up.