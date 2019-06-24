×
Chelsea Transfer Rumours: Marcos Alonso and Davide Zappacosta looking to leave the club

Jyotirmoy Halder
ANALYST
Rumors
13   //    24 Jun 2019, 07:06 IST

Chelsea players- Davide Zappacosta (left), Pedro (middle) and Marcos Alonso (right)
Chelsea players- Davide Zappacosta (left), Pedro (middle) and Marcos Alonso (right)

What is the story?

It's going to be a fascinating summer for the Chelsea Football Club, as there are a number of things that need to be sorted out.

Chelsea are in the hunt for their next manager, with rumours stating that former club's legend Frank Lampard is the favourite to become the new boss of Stanford bridge.

According to The Telegraph, it would the first main job for Chelsea's new boss to decide on the futures of Davide Zappacosta and Marcos Alonso, who are frustrated with their lifestyle at Chelsea and want to leave the Londoners during this summer transfer window.

In case you didn't know...

As Chelsea's former boss Maurizio Sarri joined Juventus last week, Chelsea's managerial seat is yet to be filled. Frank Lampard, who is likely to be the next manager of Chelsea, haven't spoken anything clearly about his future steps.

However, Chelsea hired Petr Cech as their new technical and performance advisor on Friday. After getting the job, Cech showed his gratitude towards the club management and said:

“I feel very privileged to have this opportunity to join Chelsea again and help create the best possible high level performance environment to continue the success the club has had over the past 15 years."
“I’m looking forward to the new challenge and hope I can use all of my football knowledge and experience to help the team achieve even more success in the future.”

The heart of the matter

Under the management of Maurizio Sarri, both fullbacks Marcos Alonso and Davide Zappacosta didn't get that much hospitality as they expected it to be. Injuries and dip in form hampered their last season for the Blues.

As per the reports from The Telegraph, Zappacosta is keen to make a move to the Serie A. On the other hand, Marcos Alonso has been on the Atletico Madrid's monitor for a while now.

What is next?

With Chelsea serving their two-window transfer ban, the new manager's first job would be to convince the fullbacks, who seem keen on an exit from the club.

