×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Chelsea v BATE Borisov: Match Preview, Predictions, Venue & Kickoff Information | Europa League 2018-19

Ishu Roy
ANALYST
Preview
198   //    24 Oct 2018, 20:36 IST

Chelsea will be looking to continue their superb start to the season
Chelsea will be looking to continue their superb start to the season

Chelsea will be aiming to take a giant stride towards the last 32 of the Europa League when they host Belarusian champions BATE Borisov on 25th October. Unbeaten in 12 matches in all competitions and with two wins out of two on the European stage, the Blues are off to a flyer this season.

Their opponents have sustained a mixed start to the season thus far. They have three points from their two matches - a 2-0 victory over MOL Vidi followed by a 4-1 defeat at the hands of PAOK Salonika. Here's all you need to know ahead of the clash.

Chelsea v BATE: KickOff Information

Date: 25 October

Kickoff: 20:00 (local time), 00:30 (IST)

Venue: Stamford Bridge

Chelsea v BATE: Team News

Chelsea:

Fabregas is a sure-starter for Chelsea
Fabregas is a sure-starter for Chelsea

Speaking of possible changes ahead of the home fixture, Sarri said:

"For sure Jorginho. I need to think very well as the problem is the next match after 65 hours. Maybe five or six. I don’t know about Hudson-Odoi but Loftus maybe."

The likes of Christensen, Cahill and Pedro should return to the starting XI as well. Ethan Ampadu and Hudson-Odoi are carrying knocks and are doubtful for this one.

BATE:

Vladislav Malkevich and Vladislav Mukhamedov are both ruled out of the clash due to injuries. Dmitri Baga is expected to feature to ensure a stronger-looking defence.

Chelsea v BATE: Probable Line-ups

Chelsea (4-3-3): Caballero; Zappacosta, Christensen, Cahill, Emerson, Fabregas, Barkley, Loftus-Cheek; Pedro, Giroud, Willian

BATE Borisov (4-5-1): Scherbitski; Polyakov, Milunovic, Filipenko, Volodko; Ivanic, Dragun, Yablonski, Baga, Stasevich; Tuominen

Chelsea v BATE: Form Guide

Last 5 matches (in all competitions)

Chelsea: D-W-W-D-W

BATE: W-L-L-W-W

Chelsea v BATE: Head-To-Head

This will be the first-ever meeting between these two sides. The hosts have never faced a side from Belarus previously.

Chelsea v BATE: Prediction

Chelsea are expected to cruise against the Belarusian outfit. Given the fact that they haven't been able to knock their opponents out rather easily so far, we are going for a narrow win.

Predicted score: Chelsea 1-0 BATE

Topics you might be interested in:
Europa League 2018-19 Chelsea BATE Borisov Football Cesc Fabregas Pedro Rodríguez Ledesma Maurizio Sarri
Ishu Roy
ANALYST
19 years old. Studious observer of cricket and football. Writer at Sportsmonks, Sportwalk and thefootballaddict. Former writer at MadAboutEpl, The4thOfficial and Soccersouls.
Chelsea v MOL Vidi: Match Preview, Predictions, Venue &...
RELATED STORY
AC PAOK v Chelsea: Match Preview, Predictions, Venue &...
RELATED STORY
All you need to know about Chelsea's Europa League...
RELATED STORY
Southampton v Chelsea: Match Preview, Predictions, Venue...
RELATED STORY
Chelsea v Manchester United: Match Preview, Predictions,...
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Chelsea could win the Europa League
RELATED STORY
Liverpool v Chelsea: Match Preview, Predictions, Venue &...
RELATED STORY
Why Chelsea Or Arsenal could win Europa League
RELATED STORY
Europa League 2018/2019: Three talking points from...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Europa League 2018-19: An analysis of the Group...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Europa League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 3
Tomorrow QAR VOR 10:25 PM Qarabağ vs Vorskla
Tomorrow SPO ARS 10:25 PM Sporting CP vs Arsenal
Tomorrow ZEN BOR 10:25 PM Zenit vs Bordeaux
Tomorrow KOB SLA 10:25 PM København vs Slavia Praha
Tomorrow ZUR BAY 10:25 PM Zürich vs Bayer Leverkusen
Tomorrow AEK LUD 10:25 PM AEK Larnaca vs Ludogorets
Tomorrow MIL REA 10:25 PM Milan vs Real Betis
Tomorrow F-D OLY 10:25 PM F91 Dudelange vs Olympiakos Piraeus
Tomorrow AND FEN 10:25 PM Anderlecht vs Fenerbahçe
Tomorrow SPA DIN 10:25 PM Spartak Trnava vs Dinamo Zagreb
Tomorrow SAL ROS 10:25 PM Salzburg vs Rosenborg
Tomorrow RB- CEL 10:25 PM RB Leipzig vs Celtic
26 Oct JAB AST 12:30 AM Jablonec vs Astana
26 Oct REN DYN 12:30 AM Rennes vs Dynamo Kyiv
26 Oct SAR MAL 12:30 AM Sarpsborg 08 vs Malmö FF
26 Oct BES GEN 12:30 AM Beşiktaş vs Genk
26 Oct RAN SPA 12:30 AM Rangers vs Spartak Moskva
26 Oct VIL RAP 12:30 AM Villarreal vs Rapid Wien
26 Oct CHE BAT 12:30 AM Chelsea vs BATE
26 Oct PAO VID 12:30 AM PAOK vs Vidi
26 Oct STA KRA 12:30 AM Standard Liège vs Krasnodar
26 Oct SEV AKH 12:30 AM Sevilla vs Akhisarspor
26 Oct EIN APO 12:30 AM Eintracht Frankfurt vs Apollon
26 Oct OLY LAZ 12:30 AM Olympique Marseille vs Lazio
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us