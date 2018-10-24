Chelsea v BATE Borisov: Match Preview, Predictions, Venue & Kickoff Information | Europa League 2018-19

Chelsea will be looking to continue their superb start to the season

Chelsea will be aiming to take a giant stride towards the last 32 of the Europa League when they host Belarusian champions BATE Borisov on 25th October. Unbeaten in 12 matches in all competitions and with two wins out of two on the European stage, the Blues are off to a flyer this season.

Their opponents have sustained a mixed start to the season thus far. They have three points from their two matches - a 2-0 victory over MOL Vidi followed by a 4-1 defeat at the hands of PAOK Salonika. Here's all you need to know ahead of the clash.

Chelsea v BATE: KickOff Information

Date: 25 October

Kickoff: 20:00 (local time), 00:30 (IST)

Venue: Stamford Bridge

Chelsea v BATE: Team News

Chelsea:

Fabregas is a sure-starter for Chelsea

Speaking of possible changes ahead of the home fixture, Sarri said:

"For sure Jorginho. I need to think very well as the problem is the next match after 65 hours. Maybe five or six. I don’t know about Hudson-Odoi but Loftus maybe."

The likes of Christensen, Cahill and Pedro should return to the starting XI as well. Ethan Ampadu and Hudson-Odoi are carrying knocks and are doubtful for this one.

BATE:

Vladislav Malkevich and Vladislav Mukhamedov are both ruled out of the clash due to injuries. Dmitri Baga is expected to feature to ensure a stronger-looking defence.

Chelsea v BATE: Probable Line-ups

Chelsea (4-3-3): Caballero; Zappacosta, Christensen, Cahill, Emerson, Fabregas, Barkley, Loftus-Cheek; Pedro, Giroud, Willian

BATE Borisov (4-5-1): Scherbitski; Polyakov, Milunovic, Filipenko, Volodko; Ivanic, Dragun, Yablonski, Baga, Stasevich; Tuominen

Chelsea v BATE: Form Guide

Last 5 matches (in all competitions)

Chelsea: D-W-W-D-W

BATE: W-L-L-W-W

Chelsea v BATE: Head-To-Head

This will be the first-ever meeting between these two sides. The hosts have never faced a side from Belarus previously.

Chelsea v BATE: Prediction

Chelsea are expected to cruise against the Belarusian outfit. Given the fact that they haven't been able to knock their opponents out rather easily so far, we are going for a narrow win.

Predicted score: Chelsea 1-0 BATE