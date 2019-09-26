Chelsea v Brighton: Premier League Match Preview, Where to watch and more

Christian Pulisic featured in the EFL Cup for Chelsea against Grimsby Town

Brighton have not won a game since the opening day of this Premier League season. They haven't ever won a game against Chelsea, but they will look to change both of those statistics when they travel to Stamford Bridge this weekend.

Frank Lampard's Chelsea have been an entertaining watch this season but they haven't always been an effective unit. Their meeting with Brighton promises goals as two attack-minded managers come up against each other.

Kickoff Information

Date: 28 September 2019

Time: 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Stamford Bridge

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Live Stream: HotStar

Where to watch Chelsea v Brighton in the US?

The game at 7:00 am PDT on 28 September 2019 will be available for US viewers live on NBCSN, FuboTV, UNIVERSO, Telemundo Desportes En Vivo, Sirius XM FC, and TalkSport Radio World. Audiences can also stream it via the NBC Sports App. In Canada, the game will be live on DAZN and TalkSport.

Form Guide

Chelsea: W-L-L-W-D

Brighton: L-D-D-L-W

Head-to-head

Chelsea: 4

Brighton: 0

Draw: 0

Key Players

Mason Mount

Mount played against Liverpool with a swollen ankle

So important to the way this team plays that Frank Lampard seemed to rush him back for the game against Liverpool. The youngster has dominated the conversation at Chelsea since the season began as he probably represents the new wave of youth vying to break through under Lampard. He has three goals for Chelsea already and most of Chelsea's good attacking play seems to flow through him.

Neal Maupay

Neal Maupay has bagged two goals for Brighton so far this season

For the first time in a long time, Brighton have a potent goal threat other than Glenn Murray. Maupay should be able to test this leaky Chelsea defence on more than one occasion. If Brighton are able to provide him with some regular service, the Seagulls may be able to take some points away from Chelsea.

Key Match Facts

If Chelsea win against Brighton, they will set the English record for having won all 9 of their meetings against the same opposition.

Chelsea are winless in their last three home games.

Brighton have failed to score in 5 of their last 7 away matches.

