Chelsea 1-2 Liverpool: 5 Talking Points & Tactical Analysis | Premier League 2019-20 

Liverpool recorded their 15th consecutive PL victory with a hard-fought win over the Blues

Liverpool continued their perfect start to the Premier League season in the most arduous circumstances at Stamford Bridge, as they pipped Chelsea by 2-1 to go five points clear at the top of the table.

They have swept five teams aside already, but it wasn't plain sailing for Jurgen Klopp's men against the Blues.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Roberto Firmino gave the Reds a two-goal cushion inside the first half, but Chelsea, despite losing two of their players due to injury and seeing a goal ruled out due to VAR, fought back valiantly and pushed the visitors to their maximum limits.

Nonetheless, Liverpool ensured a 15th straight win in the Premier League, and on that note, we analyze the major talking points from the enthralling contest.

#5 Lampard reverts to the 4-3-3 as big names return

Frank Lampard opted to match Liverpool's 4-3-3 with a similar setup

Frank Lampard, struck with a selection headache more often than not this term due to the unavailability of a majority of his players, headed into this high-voltage encounter with a few setbacks too.

Mason Mount got his ankle stabbed by the studs of Francis Coquelin in midweek, a moment that ended his game against Valencia. He was in a race against time to make it to the team sheet for this one but his announcement in the starting XI raised quite a few eyebrows. Chelsea fans however, seldom cared.

N'Golo Kante was doubtful too, especially after Lampard pronounced that he needed more match fitness. Perhaps, the Blues boss played a double bluff by starting the Frenchman alongside Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic.

Kepa Arrizabalaga started in goal with Andreas Christensen and Fikayo Tomori at the heart of the defence. The latter now, has probably leapfrogged Kurt Zouma in the pecking order.

Cesar Azpilicueta manned the right back spot with Emerson getting the nod over Marcos Alonso down the left-hand side of the back four, much to the delight of majority of the Chelsea supporters.

Willian was once again preferred over Pedro and Christian Pulisic. And, Tammy Abraham led the attack.

More significantly, much like how he matched Wolves' shape with a 3-4-2-1, Lampard mirrored Liverpool's configuration with a traditional 4-3-3.

