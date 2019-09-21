Chelsea v Liverpool: Last 3 meetings between the two sides | Premier League 2019-20

It's sure to be an intense tussle between Chelsea and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge

The feature game of this week's Premier League will see Chelsea and Liverpool clash against each other. It is a fixture that has, over the years, paid witness to spectacular goals, anticlimactic moments, title-defining junctures, is set to open the door for another chapter that would bless the heritage of this beautiful competition.

A lot has changed over the years for these two. While Jurgen Klopp has built his team block-by-block, and converted them to one of the most feared units in world football, Chelsea are in a period of metamorphosis under one of their most special former servants - Frank Lampard.

Not only to paint a picture of where the two sides could go on from here, but also in terms of the title race that has seen the Reds gain a five-point advantage over Manchester City, this game holds major significance.

Rolling back the years, from Steven McManaman's bullet from 25 yards in 1995 to Didier Drogba's scintillating control and turn in 2006; from Eden Hazard's ripper in the Carabao Cup third round last season to Philippe Coutinho's pearl three years back - this game has lit up stages, moments and left a lot of fans round-mouthed.

On that note, let's revisit what unfolded the last three times these two PL giants faced-off against each other.

Liverpool 2-2 Chelsea - 15 August 2019 | UEFA Super Cup

Liverpool tasted further silverware by clinching the UEFA Super Cup

The latest encounter between Liverpool and Chelsea took place as recently as last month, in the UEFA Super Cup.

Not many tipped a brand new Chelsea under Lampard - beset with injuries - to upstage the European champions.

However, they did notch up a real fight at the Vodafone Arena. Olivier Giroud drew first blood, highlighting why he was so crucial in his side's UEL triumph last season. Sadio Mane then scored just after the restart, before capping off another goal in the 95th minute.

Roberto Firmino, who came on at half-time, looked the part with his tactical brilliance with and without the ball. However, just when the Reds thought they would go all the way, Jorginho stepped up with a penalty in the 101st minute to take the game to shootouts.

Everybody found the back of the net, except Tammy Abraham. The UCL winners won 5-4 in dramatic circumstances.

Liverpool 2-0 Chelsea - 14 April 2019 | Premier League

The moment when Mohamed Salah reiterated his virtuosity in sumptuous style

In terms of context, this game was perhaps the most important of last term. Chelsea were desperate for a top four finish in Maurizio Sarri's only season at the club, while the hosts had to keep eventual champions Manchester City on their toes.

The first half saw both sides cancel out each other, but the likes of Eden Hazard and Ruben Loftus-Cheek showed substantial promise. However, Chelsea switched off and Mane converted a Jordan Henderson cross to give his side the lead.

What followed was, as described by Peter Drury, a 'worldie and a half' from Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian took the ball down the right, shifted a couple of yards goalward, and produced a peach of a strike.

