Chelsea v Liverpool: Match Prediction Today - Premier League Predictions and more

Liverpool could send a huge statement of purpose for the rest of the league with a victory at the Bridge

The biggest match of game week 6 in the Premier League sees Chelsea host table-toppers Liverpool at Stamford Bridge, on Sunday.

Over the years, this fixture has coined titles, witnessed the best of goals, brought match-winners and game-changers to the fore and changed what's happening in the league. Chelsea against Liverpool is more than an encounter, it is a phenomenon between two top teams of the division.

However, the Reds currently appear to be head and shoulders above the rest in the league. Yes, Manchester City can never be written off, but Liverpool look relentless in their approach to winning the league this season.

On the contrary, the Blues are once again in the grind of transition under a new management. Frank Lampard seems to be creating his philosophy and style at the club, but has not been helped by the departure of Eden Hazard and a string of injuries.

Arguably the team's lynchpin this season so far is Mason Mount who suffered an ankle injury during Chelsea's 1-0 defeat to Valencia. Furthermore, Lampard is yet to win his first game at Stamford Bridge, having failed to do so against Leicester City, Sheffield United and most recently, Los Che.

Not many would tip them to upstage Liverpool, but as they say, the toughest of circumstances bring out the biggest heroes. And what better way to register your first home victory than against an upbeat Liverpool side?

This encounter is further enhanced in terms of context because of both sides' opening results in the Champions League. While Chelsea succumbed to a defeat in the hands of Valencia, Carlo Ancelotti's Napoli showed one and all that Liverpool are mortal, after all.

Against a side that contains a fluid front three - arguably the deadliest trio in world football - it would be wise of Lampard to play three at the back and match numbers. As seen in midweek, Chelsea conceded a goal just moments after Kurt Zouma was taken off for Olivier Giroud.

The Blues can get to the other end with pace, but Jurgen Klopp's pressing could cause them to struggle. Hence, patience must be one of Chelsea's fundamentals when they prepare for this game.

Verdict

Expect Liverpool to boss possession, but Chelsea to score at home as well. The hosts could sit back and hope to counter-attack at some stage of the game too. At the moment, Lampard seems to be open to changing methods and formations.

However, with Mason Mount and a few others unlikely to be involved, Liverpool will likely be able to inflict a second successive defeat on Chelsea.

Predicted score: Chelsea 1-2 Liverpool