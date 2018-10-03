Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Chelsea v MOL Vidi: Match Preview, Predictions, Venue & Where to Watch Details | Europa League 2018-19

Ishu Roy
ANALYST
Preview
144   //    03 Oct 2018, 23:07 IST

Chelsea v Liverpool - Premier League
Chelsea v Liverpool - Premier League

Chelsea host Hungarian outfit MOL Vidi in their first home fixture of the Europa League this season as they look to continue their unbeaten start under new boss Maurizio Sarri. While Chelsea saw off PAOK FC last time out, Videoton suffered a defeat at the hands of BATE, who currently occupy the top spot in Group L.

Chelsea face off against a Hungarian side for the first time ever in their history, whereas MOL Vidi last played an English team in March 1985. Here's all you need to know ahead of this clash. 

Kickoff Information

Date: 4 October

Kickoff: 20:00 (local time), 00:30 (IST)

Venue: Stamford Bridge

Live stream: SonyLIV

Team News

Chelsea

In his press conference ahead of the clash, Sarri remarked that all his players are more or less available for the match, which means the likes of Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Cesc Fabregas will be back in the fold.

MOL Vidi:

The visitors too have a full-strength squad to choose from.

Probable Line-ups

Arsenal v Chelsea - International Champions Cup 2018
Chelsea fans would want their homegrown talent to feature

Chelsea (4-3-3): Caballero; Emerson, Christensen, Cahill, Zappacosta; Fabregas, Loftus-Cheek, Barkley; Moses, Morata, Hudson-Odoi

MOL Vidi (4-3-2-1): Tujvel; Fiola, Juhasz, Vinicius, Stopira; Nego, Hadzic, Nikolov; Kovacs, Milanov; Scepovic

Form Guide

Last 5 matches (in all competitions)

Chelsea: D-W-D-W-W

MOL Vidi: D-L-L-W-W

Head-to-Head

This will be the first ever match between these two sides.

Key players

Chelsea

Chelsea FC v Perth Glory
Chelsea FC v Perth Glory

Davide Zappacosta is the surprise player to watch out for. The Italian is one of the most attack-minded full-backs, much like Alonso. With exceptional work rate, crossing ability and desire to get forward, he will dart forward repeatedly and aim to run in behind the opposition defence.

MOL Vidi

Italy v France - Toulon U21 Tournament
Loic Nego is a physical player

The versatile Loic Nego is one to look out for. With his strength, defensive awareness and positional brilliance, the Frenchman will surely make the Blues work harder for their build-up play. He is also an indirect set-piece threat.

Prediction

This rotated Chelsea side might take time to settle into the game, but once they do, expect it to be one-way traffic. The youngsters will undoubtedly be backed by the home crowd and the pace possessed by the Blues' wingers will wreak havoc. It should be a plain sail for Sarri's troops.

Predicted score: Chelsea 3-0 MOL Vidi


Europa League 2018-19 Chelsea Videoton FC Football Cesc Fabregas Davide Zappacosta Maurizio Sarri
Ishu Roy
ANALYST
19 years old. Studious observer of cricket and football. Writer at Sportsmonks and thefootballaddict. Former writer at MadAboutEpl, The4thOfficial and Soccersouls.
