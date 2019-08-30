Chelsea v Sheffield United: Preview, Team News, Predicted XI | Premier League 2019-20

Match Preview

Chelsea will aim to make it two wins on the spin when they welcome Sheffield United to the Stamford Bridge on Saturday, August 31.

After a couple of defeats against Manchester United and Liverpool (UEFA Super Cup) and a disheartening draw against Leicester City, Frank Lampard finally got the monkey off his back when his side emerged as 3-2 winners at Carrow Road, against Daniel Farke's Norwich City.

The Blues are heavy favorites to beat a defensively stronger Sheffield unit, who believe in crossing, swarming around the middle thirds of the pitch and utilizing their aerial strength.

Chelsea have scored in 30 consecutive games at the Bridge against the same opposition, not having lost at home since October 1992. To add, the Blues are absolutely ruthless against newly-promoted teams as per statistics. They have lost just one of their 80 Premier League games against newcomers at home, with 66 of those matches ending in their favour

On that note, we bring you the team news and predicted XI ahead of the much-awaited fixture.

Team News:

Chelsea-

Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger can be expected to play some part against Sheffield United

Speaking ahead of the encounter in his pre-match press conference, Lampard confirmed that N'Golo Kante will miss out due to an ankle injury. The France international will not travel to link up with his squad for the international round of fixtures either.

Pedro, who sustained a hamstring injury during the warm-ups prior to the Norwich game, remains sidelined. Meanwhile, Antonio Rudiger is nearing a return. He will play for the development squad later tonight.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Reece James and Marco Van Ginkel remain long-term casualties.

Sheffield United-

Kean Bryan endured an unfortunate injury against Blackburn, meaning he's ruled out of this game. Although John Fleck is nearing a return, we expect Wilder to field the same XI that lost to Leicester City last weekend.

Probable line-ups

Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Kepa; Azpilicueta, Zouma, Christensen, Emerson; Jorginho, Kovacic; Mount, Barkley, Pulisic; Abraham

Sheffield United (3-5-2): Henderson; Basham, Egan, O'Connell; Baldock, Lundstram, Norwood, Freeman, Stevens; McGoldrick, Robinson