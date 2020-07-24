Chelsea have all to play for on the final day of the Premier League, as Frank Lampard aims to secure a Champions League berth in his first season at Stamford Bridge.

However, a formidable Wolverhampton Wanderers unit stands in their way, with the two teams rubbing shoulders with each other on July 26.

The Blues, following Manchester United's 1-1 draw versus West Ham, needed just one point out of their last two games to finish in the top four. They fell short against Liverpool in the eight-goal thriller at Anfield, eventually losing 5-3 after being 3-0 down.

They have lost two of their last three league matches, but remain unbeaten in all five of their home games against Wolves. The last time Chelsea lost to the same opposition at home was way back in 1979.

Regardless, Wolves' transition style from defence to attack, relentless pressure in the middle-thirds of the pitch, and crossing approach would cause Chelsea a lot of problems.

On that note, we bring all you need to know ahead of Chelsea's final game of the season, against Wolves.

Chelsea v Wolves: Head-to-head

Chelsea wins: 42

Wolves wins: 39

Draws: 27

Chelsea v Wolves: Form Guide

Last five matches (Premier League)

Chelsea: L-W-L-W-W

Wolves: W-D-W-L-L

Chelsea v Wolves: Team News

Question marks continue to hover above N'Golo Kante's fitness

Chelsea

Frank Lampard's biggest concern remains the availability of star midfielder N'Golo Kante. Chelsea have dropped a considerable number of points since the Frenchman twitched his hamstring, with Jorginho not proving to be as industrious in the middle.

Billy Gilmour continues his spell on the sidelines after a knee injury.

After the heroic display off the bench against Liverpool, Christian Pulisic is set to start down the left for Chelsea. Having leaked five goals against the Reds, the Blues may line up with a different back line.

Daniel Podence is likely to retain his place in the Wolves XI

Wolves

Wolves have no fresh injuries and after a couple of promising displays, Nuno Espirito Santo is expected to field a similar XI to the team that beat Crystal Palace 2-0.

Daniel Podence, who showcased his quality against the Eagles, is likely to get the nod of Diogo Jota. The deadly duo of Raul Jimenez and Adama Traore are set to line up alongside him.

Chelsea v Wolves: Probable XI

Olivier Giroud should start for Chelsea ahead of Tammy Abraham

Chelsea predicted XI (3-4-3): Kepa Arrizabalaga; Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen, Kurt Zouma; Reece James, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, Marcos Alonso; Willian, Olivier Giroud, Christian Pulisic

Ruben Neves' industry will come in handy against Chelsea

Wolves predicted XI (3-4-3): Rui Patricio; Leander Dendoncker, Conor Coady, Willy Boly; Matt Doherty, Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho, Jonny Castro, Adama Traore, Raul Jimenez, Daniel Podence

Chelsea v Wolves: Match Predicition

It'll be an extremely cagey affair during the opening exchanges, although goals will follow as the game wears on.

The game is up to Chelsea's defence. They will certainly breach Wolves, but have to remain solid at the back if they want anything from this game. A draw could unfold at Stamford Bridge.

Predicted score: Chelsea 2-2 Wolves

