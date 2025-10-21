Chelsea vs AFC Ajax Amsterdam Prediction and Betting Tips | October 22nd 2025

Chelsea return to action in the UEFA Champions League when they play host to Eredivisie powerhouse AFC Ajax Amsterdam on Wednesday. Johnny Heitinga’s men head into the midweek tie without an away win since April 13 and will need to be at their best at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea turned in a dominant second-half display at the weekend when they hit three goals after the break to thrash stuttering Nottingham Forest 3-0 at the City Ground.

With that result, Enzo Maresca’s side have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, with a 3-1 home loss against Brighton and Hove Albion on September 27 being the exception.

Chelsea now turn their attention to the Champions League, where they kicked off their quest for a third title with a 3-1 loss against German powerhouse Bayern Munich on September 17, one week before bouncing back in a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Benfica.

Ajax, on the other hand, head into Wednesday’s tie as one of just two sides yet to find the back of the net in the Champions League, having lost their opening two games.

The Dutch giants kicked off their European quest with a 2-0 loss against Inter Milan at the Johan Cruijff Arena on September 17, two weeks before collapsing in a disappointing 4-0 defeat against Marseille in France.

Ajax journey to Stamford Bridge fresh off the back of a 2-0 home loss against AZ Alkmaar in the Eredivisie, where they currently sit fourth in the table with 16 points from nine games.

Chelsea vs AFC Ajax Amsterdam Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

The results have been split right down the middle in the history of this fixture, with Chelsea and Ajax claiming one win each from their previous three encounters.

Their first meeting came in a friendly back in July 2010, when the Eredivisie giants picked up a 3-1 victory, while the most recent encounter ended in a thrilling 4-4 stalemate back in November 2019.

Chelsea are unbeaten in eight of their last nine competitive home matches, picking up seven wins and one draw since the third week of April.

Ajax have failed to taste victory in their last seven competitive away matches, losing twice and claiming five draws since a 2-1 victory at Willem II on April 13.

Chelsea vs AFC Ajax Amsterdam Prediction

Ajax saw their 10-game unbeaten run in the Eredivisie come to an end at the hands of AZ Alkmaar on Saturday and will be looking to bounce back in the Champions League, where they have endured a slow start to the campaign.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are riding on the back of three straight huge wins, including a 2-1 victory over English champions Liverpool on October 4, and we fancy them to come out on top in front of their home supporters.

Prediction: Chelsea 3-1 AFC Ajax Amsterdam

Chelsea vs AFC Ajax Amsterdam Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Chelsea to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in seven of Chelsea’s last eight matches)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in six of the Blues’ last eight outings)

