Chelsea vs Arsenal: London derby Combined XI | Premier League 2020-21

Chelsea host city rivals Arsenal on Wednesday in an enticing London derby in the Premier League.

A massive 12 points separate the sides in the table as the Blues are headed back to the Champions League while the Gunners are staring at the prospect of missing out on European football for the first time in over two decades.

In what's been a truly atrocious campaign for Arsenal, Mikel Arteta's side are languishing ninth in the standings with just 15 wins from 35 games, they come in the derby on the back of back-to-back victories.

Their rivals, meanwhile, have turned their fortunes around under Thomas Tuchel, who's already guided them into the FA Cup and Champions League finals, and now look to finish further up the charts.

Despite their contrasting trajectory, Arsenal got the better of their rivals in their last clash, thumping Chelsea 3-1 at the Emirates. So revenge will definitely be on the home side's mind.

Ahead of the kick-off, let's see how Arsenal and Chelsea line-up in a combined XI:

Goalkeeper: Edouard Mendy (Chelsea)

Mendy has been one of the signings of the season

Bernd Leno has been a reliable figure between the sticks for Arsenal and would've made the cut here for some other game. However, the impact that Edouard Mendy has had since joining from Rennes makes it impossible for us to ostracize him from this XI.

With 16 clean sheets in the league, the most since only Ederson, and 54 saves, the Senegalese has proven to be a massive upgrade on the erroneous Kepa Arrizabalaga, permanently displacing the Spaniard as Chelsea's number one choice in goal.

8 - Édouard Mendy has kept eight clean sheets in 11 UEFA Champions League matches this season, the most in a single campaign by a goalkeeper for an English side in the competition's history. Wall. #CHERMA pic.twitter.com/0v8dhXONP5 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 5, 2021

A physically dominant goalkeeper with exceptional aerial strengths and widely regarded for his kicking ability, Mendy doesn't hesitate to come off his line if the situation demands it, while he's also saved one penalty - as much as his predecessor has managed in more than twice the number of appearances.

