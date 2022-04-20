Chelsea vs Arsenal: Gunners have another chance to take advantage of rivals' slip-ups in top-four race

Mikel Arteta has struggled to explain Arsenal’s drop in form in recent weeks. Two months ago, the Gunners looked destined to return to the UEFA Champions League after putting together some impressive results.

Being free from the distractions of any European commitment allowed Arsenal the time and space to get their act together to mount a top-four challenge.

However, all the progress has unraveled in the last few weeks. The Gunners will face Chelsea in the Premier League on Wednesday, but confidence is very low among their fans.

This despondence stems from a poor run of form which has seen Arteta’s side lose each of their last three league matches against Crystal Palace, Brighton & Hove Albion and Southampton.

Gunners look to halt 3-game losing streak

Unfortunately, it doesn't get easier for the North London outfit as they prepare to travel to Stamford Bridge to face a Chelsea side that has improved massively.

While the Gunners are struggling, the Blues have won each of their last three matches in all competitions, impressively scoring 11 goals in that period.

This is certainly not a good time for Arsenal to be facing Chelsea, especially with the Gunners' top-four hopes on the line. However, they'll need to earn their place in the Champions League.

Arteta's side are desperate to end their three-game winless run, but Chelsea remain a difficult opponent and Arsenal will need to punch above their weight to get a favorable result at Stamford Bridge.

Arsenal can take advantage of rivals' slip-ups

For many years, the Gunners have been tagged as bottlers and they've done very little to shed off that tag based on how they've performed in recent weeks.

Last week, for instance, both Tottenham and Manchester United lost, presenting the Emirates outfit with an opportunity to get one over their top-four rivals.

However, they also fluffed their lines after also losing to Brighton. Arsenal now have another rare chance to take advantage of Manchester United's defeat to Liverpool on Tuesday and it remains to be seen how they'll fare.

"Champions League brings first of all the club much closer to where we want [to be]," Arteta admitted ahead of the big game, as quoted by Arsenal.com.

"To play in a competition that has a huge history and relation to our club. And secondly, obviously, it improves every situation, with the sponsors, financially, expectations.

"The capacity to grow our players and expose them into a different dimension of a competition and this is where we want to be, so it's a game-changer. The Champions League puts you with the best teams in Europe and we definitely want to be there."

The Gunners have squandered several opportunities to wrap up the fourth position in recent weeks, but they must not let their latest opportunity slip, although Chelsea won't come easy.

