Chelsea vs Arsenal: How could Arsenal line up against Chelsea

Gaurav Sathe 17 Aug 2018, 15:23 IST

Arsenal is having a rough start to the season after losing 2-0 to the potential title suitors Manchester City. They will look to turn things around but have a task and a half ahead.

Chelsea is one of the teams having easier fixtures with only Arsenal and Liverpool looking like hurdles in their first 10 game weeks. Playing against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge is a tough ask for any team.

In Arsenal's first fixture, they were completely outplayed in the first half with Raheem Sterling opening his account within first fifteen minutes of the game. Bernardo Silva scored a screamer off the cutback by Mendy in the second half, handing Arsenal a tough defeat.

Arsenal FC v Manchester City - Premier League

Backline :

Arsenal v Manchester City - Premier League

Sky Sports report that Petr Cech will start between the sticks against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. New signing Bernd Leno must wait for his chance.

Arsenal is already having trouble in their backline with Sead Kolasinac and Maitland-Niles injured. Shkodran Mustafi started with new signing Sokratis in the heart of the defense. Hector Bellerin looks to have cemented his spot in the RB position. Involvement of Centre-backs Kostas Manroponas and Rob Holding seems unlikely looking at the magnitude of the game.

Metro UK reported that Unai Emery spoke on the options available to him after the injury to Maitland-Niles :

‘It’s clear that we don’t want to have injuries in the team. When you want to play and be competitive, they can arrive,’ Emery said when discussing Arsenal’s injury concerns at left-back. ‘The first injury with Kolasinac was important because I think he was playing well in pre-season. But we needed to play with another player like Ainsley [once Kolasinac was injured].

‘His performance can improve, he can get better in his career in the team. Maybe not especially at left-back, but he was playing well in the first 25 minutes on Sunday. ‘After this injury, I tried with Lichtsteiner, who is a player with experience. He can play at left-back but his position in the team is more at right-back. ‘This week Nacho Monreal is working every day, training every day with us. The two options we have now are Nacho Monreal and Lichtsteiner to continue in this position.’

So, the only two options available to Arsenal for the LB position are Nacho Monreal and Stephen Lichsteiner.

Midfield :

Arsenal FC v Manchester City - Premier League

Arsenal played the 4-5-1 formation against Manchester City. Unai has been a fan of this system playing the same in his previous teams (PSG, Sevilla). New signing Matteo Guendouzi started at CDM position beside Granit Xhaka. Mesut Ozil and Mkhitaryan played on the wings while Aaron Ramsey played behind the striker. Lucas Torreira was introduced to the PL on the 70-minute mark.

Ozil, Mkhitaryan, and Ramsey look likely to start due to their experience in the PL. Ramsey was virtually useless behind the striker. Guendouzi had a good game with some fabulous finds and bursts out of midfield in the City half. Torreira is a defensive midfielder and is contending the position with Granit Xhaka. Alex Iwobi looks to be set for a bench-warmer role this time around.

Emery has some head-scratching to do.

Attack:

Arsenal FC v Manchester City - Premier League

Aubameyang had very limited chances against Manchester City. He also scored a beautiful lob over Ederson, only to be termed offside by the Assistant Referee. Lacazette was introduced for Aaron Ramsey, after which the team looked more cohesive. But lack of communication among the players still persisted.

Aubameyang could start as a winger and Lacazette could play in the Striker's role but even this seems unlikely as Arsenal lack depth in their Striker department and would not want to risk further injuries.

Predicted XI :

GK: Petr Cech

Defense: Bellerin, Mustafi, Sokratis, Lichsteiner

Midfield: Guendouzi, Torreira, Ozil, Mkhitaryan, Ramsey

Attack: Aubameyang