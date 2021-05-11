Chelsea vs Arsenal prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Chelsea and Arsenal, arguably two of the biggest foes in London in the modern football era, meet in Premier League action at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

In what was a feisty battle between two young managers last time out, Mikel Arteta got the better of the now-departed Frank Lampard in a 3-1 victory.

A lot has changed since the turn of the year. The Blues, under Thomas Tuchel, need just four points from their last three games to secure a top-four finish. They are in two cup finals, with adjectives not enough to describe their rise.

Arsenal, who were projected to claim a European spot, will have to win the better part of their remaining games and hope for other results to go their way. Arteta has come under-fire for the club's exit from the Europa League semi-finals, while consistency is something the Gunners have failed to achieve.

Revenge will be on the minds of the Chelsea players who were beaten in the reverse fixture, with Tuchel tipped to brush another 'big six' side aside.

Also read: Manchester United vs Leicester City prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Chelsea vs Arsenal head-to-head

Chelsea and Arsenal's rivalry dates way back to the early 1900s, with the Gunners currently proving a more successful unit based on their head-to-head record. They have won 79 of the 202 matches between the pair.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have bagged 65 victories. More trophies over the last decade or so imply that the Blues have held bragging rights over their neighbors in the North. Chelsea are unbeaten in their last eight games against Arsenal at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea form guide (Premier League): W-W-W-D-W

Arsenal form guide (Premier League): W-W-L-D-W

Chelsea vs Arsenal team news

Mateo Kovacic remains sidelined for Chelsea

Chelsea

Chelsea are most likely going to be without Mateo Kovacic, whose hamstring injury seems to be prolonged at the moment. Tuchel will hope he can have the Croatian international for the FA Cup final.

Andreas Christensen's error of judgment led to Manchester City's opener this weekend. Worse for Chelsea was that he pulled a muscle while trying to stretch for the ball. He will be closely monitored as the Blues aim to prepare him for the UEFA Champions League final.

Injured: Mateo Kovacic

Doubtful: Andreas Christensen

Suspended: None

Former Chelsea defender David Luiz is out for Arsenal

Arsenal

Former Chelsea centre-half David Luiz will not be in line to face his old employers due to a hamstring injury. Pablo Mari and Granit Xhaka will be out as well.

Kieran Tierney and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could return for Arsenal. Thomas Partey should also be available, as he was named on the substitutes bench last time out against West Bromwich Albion.

Emile Smith-Rowe was withdrawn from the previous game, implying Martin Odegaard could replace him in the starting XI.

Injured: David Luiz, Pablo Mari, Granit Xhaka

Doubtful: Emile Smith-Rowe

Suspended: None

Chelsea vs Arsenal probable XI

Chelsea predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Edouard Mendy; Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Kurt Zouma; Reece James, Jorginho, Billy Gilmour, Ben Chilwell; Callum Hudson-Odoi, Mason Mount; Kai Havertz

Arsenal predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Bernd Leno; Calum Chambers, Rob Holding, Gabriel Magalhaes, Kieran Tierney; Thomas Partey, Mohamed Elneny; Nicolas Pepe, Martin Odegaard, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang; Alexandre Lacazette

Chelsea vs Arsenal match prediction

Recent form and fortunes paint a different picture for both these teams. The sheer mass of the London derby will add pressure on the Chelsea players despite their promising run of form.

Chelsea may not field their best XI given that the FA Cup final is just around the corner. Having said that, Arsenal's defensive porosity could grant Chelsea a narrow victory.

Prediction: Chelsea 1-0 Arsenal

Also read: Chelsea News Roundup: Blues star reacts to Manchester City win, Juventus reject Chelsea's bid for defender and more - 9th May 2021