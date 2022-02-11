Chelsea vs Arsenal prediction, preview, team news and more | Women's Super League 2021-22

The Women's Super League returns to the fold with a massive fixture this weekend as Arsenal lock horns with Chelsea on Friday. The two London giants are fighting for the league title this season and will be intent on a victory this weekend.

Chelsea are in second place in the Women's Super League standings and have been fairly impressive this season. The Blues edged Manchester City by a 1-0 margin in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Arsenal are at the top of the league table at the moment and will need to work hard to maintain their lead. The Gunners were held to a 1-1 draw by Manchester United last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Chelsea vs Arsenal Head-to-Head

Chelsea have a slight edge over Arsenal and have won 15 out of 32 matches played between the two teams. Arsenal have managed 12 victories against Chelsea and will want to cut the deficit on Friday.

The previous meeting between the two WSL giants took place last year and ended in a 3-2 victory for Arsenal. Both teams made an impact on the day but will need to be more robust in this fixture.

Chelsea form guide in the Women's Super League: W-W-D-L-W

Arsenal form guide in the Women's Super League: D-W-D-L-W

Chelsea vs Arsenal Team News

Chelsea have a point to prove

Chelsea

Magdalena Eriksson is injured at the moment and will not be able to play a part against Arsenal this week. Fran Kirby was rested against Manchester City and will likely regain her place in the team in this fixture.

Injured: Magdalena Eriksson

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Arsenal need to win this game

Arsenal

Katie McCabe was sent off against Manchester United and is suspended for this fixture. Arsenal are unlikely to make drastic changes to their lineup against Chelsea this week.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Katie McCabe

Chelsea vs Arsenal Predicted XI

Chelsea Predicted XI (3-4-3): Ann-Katrin Berger; Aniek Nouwen, Millie Bright, Jess Carter; Guro Reiten, Jonna Andersson, Sophie Ingle, Erin Cuthbert; Pernille Harder, Sam Kerr, Fran Kirby

Arsenal Predicted XI (4-3-3): Manuela Zinsberger; Steph Catley, Leah Williamson, Jennifer Beattie, Noelle Maritz; Frida Maanum, Lia Walti, Kim Little; Stina Blackstenius, Beth Mead, Vivianne Miedema

Chelsea vs Arsenal Prediction

Arsenal have an impressive forward line this season with Blackstenius and Miedema beginning to peak this month. The Gunners have a two-point lead at the top of the table and cannot afford to slip up this week.

Chelsea have a game in hand and will look to leapfrog their arch-rivals in the league standings on Friday. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-2 Arsenal

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi