Chelsea vs Arsenal preview, predicted XI, team news and more | Premier League 2019-20

Chelsea play host to Arsenal in a big London derby this Tuesday

This Tuesday sees a huge clash in the Premier League, as Chelsea welcome London rivals Arsenal to Stamford Bridge for a local derby that should be full of flavour.After their weekend loss to Newcastle United, Frank Lampard’s Chelsea will be desperate to get back on track, while Arsenal will be looking for their second league victory under new boss Mikel Arteta after drawing their previous two games.

Chelsea vs Arsenal Head-To-Head

It’s actually less than a month since these two London giants faced off with one another in Premier League action; that game saw the Gunners take a lead through Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, only for goalkeeper Bernd Leno to gift Jorginho an equaliser before Tammy Abraham scored a 87th minute winner.

Last season saw the sides split results, with Chelsea winning at Stamford Bridge and Arsenal winning at the Emirates. The overall record between the two – dating back to 1907 - stands as 65 wins for Chelsea, 77 wins for Arsenal, and 57 draws.

Both sides have seen patchy form in recent weeks; the Blues have won 3 of their last 8 while Arsenal have won just 2 of theirs.

Chelsea form guide: L-W-D-W-L

Arsenal form guide: D-L-W-D-D

Chelsea vs Arsenal Team News

Ruben Loftus-Cheek remains Chelsea’s longest injury concern; at the last report the England international was still at least a month from a return due to his Achilles injury. Christian Pulisic is also sidelined with an adductor injury, while Marcos Alonso and Reece James – who was substituted against Newcastle with a possible knee injury – are doubtful.

Injuries: Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Christian Pulisic

Doubtful: Marcos Alonso, Reece James

Suspended: None

Arsenal have a handful of injury concerns, most notably Callum Chambers – who has been sidelined for the rest of the season with a knee injury – and Kieran Tierney, who remains out with a shoulder injury. Reiss Nelson remains doubtful after a hamstring injury, but Sokratis could return after a bout of illness. After his red card against Crystal Palace, star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang remains suspended.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang remains suspended after his red card against Crystal Palace

Injuries: Callum Chambers, Kieran Tierney

Doubtful: Reiss Nelson, Sokratis

Suspended: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Chelsea vs Arsenal Predicted XI

Chelsea Predicted XI (4-3-3): Kepa Arrizabalaga, Emerson, Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, Cezar Azpilicueta, N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount, Willian, Tammy Abraham, Callum Hudson-Odoi

Arsenal Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Bernd Leno, Hector Bellerin, Shkodran Mustafi, David Luiz, Bukayo Saka, Granit Xhaka, Matteo Guendouzi, Nicolas Pepe, Mesut Ozil, Gabriel Martinelli, Alexandre Lacazette

Chelsea vs Arsenal Prediction

Tammy Abraham scored the winner against Arsenal less than a month ago

This is a tough match to predict given the recent inconsistency from both teams, but the absence of a number of key Arsenal players are making me lean towards Chelsea. The fact that Mikel Arteta cannot call upon his most dangerous attacker in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is a huge concern for him, as is the fact that he will likely need to start gaffe-prone defender Shkodran Mustafi.

Chelsea’s lack of finishing ability against Newcastle may be a worry to Frank Lampard, but then Arsenal are much less likely to sit back and try to absorb pressure than the Magpies were. That means that the likes of Willian and Callum Hudson-Odoi will be given more opportunities to weave their magic, and against a questionable defence it’s likely they’ll succeed.

Verdict: Chelsea 2-0 Arsenal

