Chelsea vs Arsenal: Teams, Predicted Playing XI, Premier League 2018/19

Chelsea have already played Arsenal earlier this month in pre-season

Arsenal make a trip across London on Saturday to take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the second round of Premier League fixtures. While the Gunners are yet to open their account after a 2-0 loss to Manchester City, Chelsea already have three points after a 3-0 win over Huddersfield.

Two new managers in Unai Emery and Maurizio Sarri will take time to adapt to the English top flight and meeting a fellow top six side that is recovering from a poor 2017/18 campaign in the early stages of the season has an element of unpredictability.

The two sides met each other in the International Champions Cup with only a penalty shootout separating the two sides after a 1-1 draw. Arsenal may have won 6-5 in the shootout but the Blues were probably the better side over 90 minutes.

Emery was criticised for attempting to get Arsenal to play out from the back but he stuck to his guns in the pre-match press conference and vowed to persist with his own brand of football.

“We didn’t lose [against Manchester City] because of our personality, our idea, our style. We lost on other things, we can improve on other things, tactics, improve for our learning on the next match.

"But also, we are building our style because we think it’s the best way, to have the control on each match, to find the best way to win." - Unai Emery

Chelsea vs Arsenal: Team News

For Chelsea boss Sarri, the primary concern is the injury to midfielder Cesc Fabregas. The Spaniard has a knee injury and will only return to action next weekend.

Real Madrid loanee Mateo Kovacic is not assured of a start yet with Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Ross Barkley also fighting for a spot in the starting lineup.

Stephan Lichtsteiner may have to start at left-back

Emery's biggest problem is attempting to play Stephan Lichtsteiner as a left-back with his two specialist left-backs out injured. Nacho Monreal and Sead Kolasinac are unavailable due to injury while stand-in left-back Ainsley Maitland-Niles suffered a small fracture in the opening fixture against Manchester City.

Laurent Koscielny remains a long-term absentee due to his Achilles injury while Danny Welbeck also faces a late fitness test.

How will Arsenal and Chelsea line up?

Chelsea: The Blues will go with the 4-3-3 that could prove to be Sarri's default formation. After two years under Conte who preferred a back-three, Chelsea are slowly adapting to a back-four again.

With new club record signing, Kepa Arrizabalaga in goal, Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso will continue to play as the full-backs. Antonio Rudiger will start in central defence but Sarri may be tempted to drop David Luiz in favour of Andreas Christensen.

Will David Luiz be dropped?

In the centre of the park, Jorginho will continue to anchor the midfield with N'Golo Kante while Ross Barkley could get the nod in an attacking role.

Eden Hazard and Pedro will be tasked with playing on the wings while Alvaro Morata is expected to keep his place up front with Olivier Giroud's match fitness in doubt.

Arsenal: Despite his horrific mistake that almost led to an embarrassing own goal, Petr Cech will start in goal after Emery confirmed he had confidence in the Czech goalkeeper.

Stephan Lichtsteiner will be asked to play as a left-back again while Hector Bellerin will continue at right-back. The central defensive partnership of Shkodran Mustafi and Sokratis Papastathopoulos looks set to continue.

Emery's midfield could see some changes, though. Matteo Guedouzi could be given another start but he may be partnered with Lucas Torreira this time with the Uruguayan midfielder ready to start games.

Lucas Torreira could make his first start for Arsenal

Whether Emery opts to go for a 4-2-3-1 or a 4-3-3 remains to be seen. But having seen how two strikers up front worked better, he may start Mesut Ozil in the no.10 role. This will mean Henrikh Mkhitaryan would play on the right while Aaron Ramsey drops to the bench (unless he plays in Guendouzi's place).

Playing two strikers will see Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang shift to the left (but drifting towards the centre) while Alexandre Lacazette starts up front.

Chelsea vs Arsenal: Possible Formations

How Chelsea and Arsenal could line up

Note: This article will be updated with the confirmed lineups when they are announced.

