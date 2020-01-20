Chelsea vs. Arsenal: Top 5 players to have starred for both clubs

Cesc Fabregas enjoyed success with Arsenal and Chelsea

This Tuesday sees Chelsea play host to Arsenal in Premier League action, and both London clubs will be looking for a big win in what should be a full-blooded derby game.

Right now neither the Gunners nor the Blues are in Premier League title contention, but both sides have been massively successful during the Premier League era, winning numerous trophies along the way and being home to some of the best players to grace the competition.

Here are the top 5 players to have played for both Chelsea and Arsenal in the Premier League.

Honourable Mentions:

William Gallas, Emmanuel Petit, Olivier Giroud

1. David Luiz

David Luiz enjoyed two successful stints at Chelsea before moving to Arsenal in 2019

Brazilian centre-back David Luiz often came under criticism during his time at Chelsea for his sometimes sloppy defending abilities, but that didn’t stop him from becoming one of their more successful players in recent years. Luiz joined the Blues from Benfica in January 2011 for a fee of €25m, and instantly became a first-team staple, completing 12 games in his first half-season and scoring 2 goals.

2011-12 saw him make a total of 40 first team appearances across all competitions, and the Brazilian was particularly outstanding in the Champions League, helping the Blues to the final, where he played all 120 minutes against Bayern Munich and netted his penalty in Chelsea’s eventual shoot-out victory.

By 2013-14 Luiz had fallen out of favour somewhat and it was seen as a coup for Chelsea when they sold him to Paris St. Germain for £50m, but when Antonio Conte took over at Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2016, one of his first moves was to bring the Brazilian back, and he subsequently proved to be a key performer in the Blues’ unexpected Premier League title win that season.

Luiz remained a key player for Chelsea until the end of 2018-19, when after helping the Blues to a triumph in the Europa League, he was surprisingly sold to Arsenal for £8m. He has since established himself in the Gunners’ first team and looks set to be a key player for them going forward under Mikel Arteta.

