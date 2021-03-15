Chelsea vs Atletico Madrid prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

Chelsea will look to book a spot in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals as they take on Atletico Madrid at Stamford Bridge with an away goal in their kitty.

Chelsea are yet to be beaten under new manager Thomas Tuchel. Though they haven't exactly been the most enterprising side in the final third, the Blues have shored up their defense and all they might need to do on Wednesday is dig their heels in and defend out of their skin.

They came away from consecutive games against Manchester United, Liverpool and Everton without conceding a goal and winning the last two before being held to a goalless draw by Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid let go of a great opportunity to keep their lead at the top of the La Liga table intact as they were held to a goalless draw by 10-men Getafe. After looking like they were running away with it, Atletico Madrid have struggled for form lately and have won just two of their last seven.

Both teams are defensively solid and only Olivier Giroud's goal in the 68th minute of the first leg at the Wanda Metropolitano separates the two sides. With both sides struggling to open the floodgates, we could be in for yet another cagey encounter.

Chelsea vs Atletico Madrid Head-to-Head

Chelsea and Atletico Madrid have clashed eight times till date. Both teams have won three games apiece. Two matches have ended in draws. The last time these two sides locked horns was in the first leg when Chelsea won the game 1-0.

Chelsea form guide: W-D-W-W-D

Atletico Madrid form guide: L-W-D-W-D

Chelsea vs Atletico Madrid Team News

Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel has a few concerns going into the game. Tammy Abraham is a major doubt for Wednesday with an ankle injury. Thiago Silva is a doubt as well. Both Jorginho and Mason Mount are suspended for the second leg due to accumulation of yellow cards.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: Tammy Abraham, Thiago Silva

Suspensions: Jorginho and Mason Mount

Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid have absolutely no injury concerns whatsoever heading into the match.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Chelsea vs Atletico Madrid Predicted Lineups

Chelsea predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Edouard Mendy; Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger; Reece James, Mateo Kovacic, N'Golo Kante, Marcos Alonso; Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech; Olivier Giroud

Atletico Madrid Predicted XI (4-1-41): Jan Oblak; Kieran Trippier, Raul Jimenez, Stefan Savic, Renan Lodi; Koke, Marcos Llorente, Saul Niguez; Joao Felix, Yannick Carrasco; Luis Suarez

Chelsea vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

Chelsea and Atletico Madrid have struggled to score a lot of goals of late. Chelsea are in better form going into this one and they should see this one through.

Prediction: Chelsea 1-1 Atletico Madrid