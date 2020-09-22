Chelsea vs Barnsley prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Cup 2020-21

Chelsea are set to welcome Barnsley on Thursday at Stamford Bridge for the third round of the EFL Cup.

Chelsea come into this game on the back of a 2-0 loss to Liverpool on Sunday at Stamford Bridge. A brace from Senegal international Sadio Mane sealed the deal for Jurgen Klopp's side. Danish centre-back Andreas Christensen was sent off in the first half, creating problems for Chelsea.

Barnsley, on the other hand, lost 2-0 to Reading on Saturday at the Madejski Stadium. Goals from Ivory Coast international Yakou Meite and midfielder Michael Olise resulted in a comfortable win for Reading over Barnsley, who had Polish defender Michal Helik and Danish centre-back Mads Juel Andersen sent off.

Chelsea vs Barnsley Head-to-Head

Chelsea and Barnsley have played against each other only once, in the FA Cup quarter-finals in 2008. Barnsley shocked Chelsea with a 1-0 win courtesy of a Kayode Odejayi goal. Barnsley went on to lose to Cardiff City in the semi-finals of the competition.

Chelsea form guide in the English Premier League: W-L

Barnsley form guide in the EFL Championship: L-L

Chelsea vs Barnsley Team News

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard will be unable to call upon the services of centre-back Andreas Christensen, who is suspended. New signings Hakim Ziyech, Ben Chilwell and Thiago Silva are not fully fit, while winger Christian Pulisic remains a doubt.

Injured: Ben Chilwell, Hakim Ziyech, Thiago Silva

Doubtful: Christian Pulisic

Suspended: Andreas Christensen

Meanwhile, Barnsley will be without two centre-backs in the form of Mads Juel Andersen and Michal Helik, who were both sent off in their previous game. Defender Bambo Diaby remains suspended. However, there are no known injury worries for Barnsley.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Mads Juel Andersen, Michal Helik, Bambo Diaby

Chelsea vs Barnsley Predicted XI

Chelsea Predicted XI (4-3-3): Willy Caballero, Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger, Fikayo Tomori, Emerson Palmieri, Jorginho, Ross Barkley, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham, Callum Hudson-Odoi

Barnsley Predicted XI (3-4-3): Jack Walton, Michael Sollbauer, Aapo Halme, Ali Omar, Kilian Ludewig, Marcel Ritzmaier, Alex Mowatt, Ben Williams, Luke Thomas, Patrick Schmidt, Dominik Frieser

Chelsea vs Barnsley Prediction

Chelsea will be the overwhelming favourites for this game. Academy graduates Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Fikayo Tomori could all feature, and a good performance could very well open up a spot in the first team, especially for Tomori and Hudson-Odoi.

Barnsley, on the other hand, were close to being relegated from the Championship last season. Manager Gerhard Struber oversaw a turn in fortunes, and the arrival of midfielder Dominik Frieser from LASK Linz was seen as a shrewd acquisition.

Chelsea have an excellent squad, and it would require a special Barnsley performance if they want to get a positive result here.

Prediction: Chelsea 3-0 Barnsley

