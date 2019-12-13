Chelsea vs Bournemouth preview, predicted XI, team news and more

Chelsea host Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge as they aim to return to winning ways in the Premier League. Frank Lampard's side are coming on the back of a shock 3-1 defeat against Everton, an unexpected result that put their top-four hopes in a spot of bother.

After losing 3 of their last 4 Premier League encounters, the Blues face a Bournemouth side who find themselves in the bottom half of the league standings after an underwhelming start to the season. Eddie Howe's side have struggled to find consistency this season and their woes have been compounded in recent weeks, as the club's growing list continues to affect their performances on the pitch.

Chelsea vs Bournemouth Head-to-head

The last meeting between the two sides yielded an unexpected result, as Bournemouth registered a comprehensive 4-0 victory at the Vitality Stadium. However, the Blues ran out 2-0 winners in the corresponding fixture last season, with goals from Pedro and Eden Hazard.

Chelsea form guide: W-L-L-W-L

Bournemouth form guide: L-L-L-L-L

Chelsea vs Bournemouth Team News

Antonio Rudiger returned to first-team action as the Blues sealed qualification to the knockout stages of the Champions League with a 1-0 victory against Lille in midweek, but the German international is expected to be named on the bench, as Lampard attempts to ease the defender back into Premier League action.

Mateo Kovacic has been one of Chelsea's best players since sealing a permanent move from Real Madrid this summer and the dynamic midfielder is expected to be named in the starting XI once again, alongside N'Golo Kante and Jorginho.

Injuries: Marco Van Ginkel, Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Suspensions: None

Doubtful: None

Chelsea vs Bournemouth Predicted XI

Chelsea Predicted XI: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Reece James, Andreas Christensen, Kurt Zouma, Cesar Azpilicueta, Jorginho, N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Willian, Tammy Abraham, Christian Pulisic

Chelsea vs Bournemouth Prediction

Chelsea have looked irresistible at home under Lampard and its hard to imagine anything other than a home victory, as Bournemouth have lost each of their last 5 Premier League encounters. The Cherries have struggled in recent weeks owing to a combination of injuries and inconsistencies and Howe's side will have to play their socks off to get a positive result.

Verdict - Chelsea 3-1 Bournemouth