Chelsea vs Brighton and Hove Albion prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Chelsea welcome Brighton and Hove Albion to Stamford Bridge on Tuesday as they aim to replicate their form in cup competitions in the Premier League.

West Ham's shocking 3-2 defeat at the hands of Newcastle United and Liverpool's recent winning streak has thrown the top-four race wide open.

The Blues have a chance of breaking into the last Champions League spot if they beat Brighton. Following impressive progress in the UCL and FA Cup, there's no reason why they would not fancy themselves thrashing the Seagulls.

Brighton are presently in 16th place, with two wins from their last five matches. Graham Potter's side are unfavorable relegation candidates, as they are on 33 points with seven games to go.

Not much has gone their way against Chelsea, as they have lost 12 and drawn two of their previous 14 matches.

Chelsea vs Brighton head-to-head

Chelsea have only lost once to the Seagulls, back in 1933. Since then, the Londoners have completely dominated whenever these two teams have met.

Out of 14 games, the Blues have won 12 and drawn two.

Chelsea form guide (all competitions): W-L-D-W-W

Brighton form guide (all competitions): D-L-W-W-L

Chelsea vs Brighton team news

Mateo Kovacic is sidelined for Chelsea's home game against Brighton

Chelsea

Mateo Kovacic and Andreas Christensen are Chelsea's only absentees. The pair should return in the next week or so.

Meanwhile, Tuchel is expected to make a few changes from the team that beat Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final. The likes of Edouard Mendy, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Christian Pulisic are set to return to the starting XI.

Injured: Mateo Kovacic, Andreas Christensen

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Former Chelsea star Tariq Lamptey is ruled out for Brighton

Brighton and Hove Albion

Albion could be boosted by the return of young Aaron Connolly, who was out with a foot issue. Former Chelsea man Tariq Lamptey remains a long-term casualty alongside Solly March. Meanwhile, Percy Tau is a fitness doubt for Albion ahead of the game.

Injured: Tariq Lamptey, Solly March

Doubtful: Percy Tau

Suspended: None

Chelsea vs Brighton probable XI

Chelsea predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Edouard Mendy; Cesar Azpilicueta, Kurt Zouma, Antonio Rudiger; Callum Hudson-Odoi, Jorginho, N'Golo Kante, Marcos Alonso; Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner; Kai Havertz

Brighton and Hove Albion predicted XI (3-4-3): Robert Sanchez; Ben White, Lewis Dunk, Joel Veltman; Pascal Gross, Adam Lallana, Yves Bissouma, Jakub Moder; Leandro Trossard, Neil Maupay, Danny Welbeck

Chelsea vs Brighton match prediction

Chelsea will establish control of this game despite most of their players not being at their best physically.

They should pip Brighton in what we expect to be a very cagey affair between the two teams.

Prediction: Chelsea 1-0 Brighton