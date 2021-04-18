Leeds United vs Liverpool prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21 

Liverpool are set to travel to Elland Road to take on Leeds United in the Premier League on Monday.

The Reds are pressing for a place in the Champions League and a win on Monday would see them go level on points with fourth-placed West Ham. Earlier on Saturday, the Hammers lost 3-2 at Newcastle.

Liverpool will surely fancy their chances against Leeds as they are on a run of three consecutive league wins. An exit from the Champions League would have hurt the morale of Jurgen Klopp's team for sure, but they have shown real improvement in recent weeks.

The Peacocks are on a surreal late-season streak too, having won their last three outings just like their opponents. Their triumph against Manchester City was arguably their most resolute performance of the season, especially since they were down to 10 men.

Marcelo Bielsa can only dream of how sensational Leeds United can become if they develop a tenacity to work harder off the ball and keep their shape.

A win against two of the biggest English teams in as many weeks would be a huge boost for the club.

Leeds United vs Liverpool head-to-head

Liverpool have a stellar record against the Whites, with 60 wins to their credit. A total of 30 games between the teams have ended as draws, while 28 have gone in favor of Leeds.

The Reds have lost just one of their last 11 visits to Elland Road, with that run comprising of an impressive seven wins.

Leeds United form guide (Premier League): W-W-W-D-L

Premier League form guide (Premier League): W-W-W-L-L

Leeds United vs Liverpool team news

Liam Cooper is suspended for the game against Liverpool

Leeds United

The biggest blow for Leeds will be the absence of their skipper Liam Cooper, who was given his marching orders in the previous fixture. Robin Koch is likely to replace him in the middle.

Jack Harrison will be raring to go once again, having missed out against his parent club Manchester City. Both Raphinha and Rodrigo are doubtful and will face a late fitness test ahead of the game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Raphinha, Rodrigo

Suspended: Liam Cooper

Jordan Henderson is still a long way out from full fitness

Liverpool

Klopp has no fresh injury concerns. However, the club's treatment room is filled with key players including Virgil van Dijk, Jordan Henderson, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Curtis Jones and Divock Origi.

Injured: Virgil van Dijk, Jordan Henderson, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Curtis Jones and Divock Origi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Leeds United vs Liverpool probable XI

Leeds United predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Illan Meslier; Luke Ayling, Diego Llorente, Robin Koch, Ezgjan Alioski; Kalvin Phillips; Helder Costa, Stuart Dallas, Tyler Roberts, Jack Harrison; Patrick Bamford

Liverpool predicted XI (4-3-3): Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Nathaniel Phillips, Ozan Kabak, Andrew Robertson; Fabinho, Georginio Wijnaldum, James Milner; Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane

Leeds United vs Liverpool match prediction

This is expected to be an end-to-end game, with both teams pushing forward with a fearless approach.

The quality of the delivery from Liverpool's full-backs could break open a Leeds side that may be struggle to defend crosses. The Reds should continue their merry turnaround of form.

Prediction: Leeds United 0-2 Liverpool

