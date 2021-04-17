Real Sociedad vs Sevilla prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

The 2020-21 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Real Sociedad take on Sevilla at the Anoeta Stadium on Sunday. Both teams have been impressive this season and have a point to prove going into this game.

Real Sociedad are in fifth place in the La Liga standings at the moment and have endured a disconcerting slump after a strong start to the season. La Real were held to a 2-2 draw by a ten-man Valencia side in their previous game and will want to return to winning ways in this match.

Sevilla, on the other hand, have exceeded expectations this season and are currently in fourth place in the league table. The Andalusian giants edged Celta Vigo to an exhilarating 4-3 victory last weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Real Sociedad vs Sevilla Head-to-Head

Sevilla have a good record against Real Sociedad and have won 15 matches out of a total of 35 games played between the two teams. Real Sociedad have managed 11 victories against Sevilla and can trouble their opponents in this fixture.

The previous game between these two teams took place in January this year and ended in a 3-2 victory for Sevilla. Both teams suffered defensive lapses on the day and will want to be more robust this weekend.

Real Sociedad form guide: D-D-L-L-W

Sevilla form guide: W-W-D-W-W

Real Sociedad vs Sevilla Team News

Real Sociedad have a depleted squad

Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad have several injury concerns to account for with David Silva, Aihen Munoz, Asier Illarramendi, Mikel Merino and Luca Sangalli ruled out of this game. Martin Zubimendi and Igor Zubeldia served their suspensions against Valencia last week and are available for selection.

Injured: David Silva, Aihen Munoz, Luca Sangalli, Asier Illarramendi, Mikel Merino

Doubtful: Martin Merquelanz

Suspended: None

Sevilla have a strong side

Sevilla

Sergio Escudero is recovering from an illness at the moment and will be sidelined for this match. Youssef En-Nesyri has been excellent this season and is likely to lead the line for Sevilla this weekend.

Injured: Sergio Escudero

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Real Sociedad vs Sevilla Predicted XI

Real Sociedad Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alex Remiro; Nacho Monreal, Robin Le Normand, Aritz Elustondo, Andoni Gorosabel; Ander Guevara, Martin Zubimendi, Mikel Oyarzabal; Portu, Adnan Januzaj, Alexander Isak

⌛ All out for the three points on Sunday!#RealSociedadSevillaFC | #AurreraReala — Real Sociedad (@RealSociedadEN) April 16, 2021

Sevilla Predicted XI (4-3-3): Yassine Bounou; Marcos Acuna, Diego Carlos, Jules Kounde, Jesus Navas; Fernando, Joan Jordan, Ivan Rakitic; Suso, Lucas Ocampos, Youssef En-Nesyri

Real Sociedad vs Sevilla Prediction

Sevilla have been exceptional under Julen Lopetegui this season and have managed to win four out of their last five La Liga games. The Andalusians have talented players in their ranks and will want to make a statement in this match.

Real Sociedad have slumped over the past month and need to revive their fortunes in La Liga. Sevilla are the better team at the moment and are likely to take all three points away from this fixture.

Prediction: Real Sociedad 2-3 Sevilla

