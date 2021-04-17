Real Betis vs Valencia prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

The 2020-21 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Valencia take on Real Betis at the Estadio Benito Villamarin on Sunday. Both teams have been impressive in recent weeks and will want to win this game.

Valencia are currently in 13th place in the La Liga standings and have struggled to impose themselves on the league this season. Los Che held Real Sociedad to a 2-2 draw in their previous game and will have to be at their best in this match.

Real Betis, on the other hand, have exceeded expectations this year and find themselves in sixth place in the league table at the moment. The Andalusians played out a 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid last weekend and will want to return to winning ways in this fixture.

Real Betis vs Valencia Head-to-Head

Valencia have a good record against Real Betis and have won 23 matches out of a total of 39 games played between the two teams. Real Betis have managed only 10 victories against Valencia and will want to improve their record in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in October last year and ended in a comfortable 2-0 victory for Real Betis. Valencia were dismal on the day and cannot afford another defeat this weekend.

Real Betis form guide in La Liga: D-D-W-L-W

Valencia form guide in La Liga: D-L-W-L-W

Real Betis vs Valencia Team News

Real Betis have a strong squad

Real Betis

Victor Camarasa and Dani Martin are injured at the moment and have been ruled out this weekend. Borja Iglesias has made progress with his recovery, however, and is likely to start this game.

Injured: Victor Camarasa, Dani Martin

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Valencia have a depleted squad

Valencia

Gabriel Paulista and Maxi Gomez are currently serving suspensions and will be excluded from the squad. Jasper Cillessen is recovering from a long-term injury and will be replaced by Jaume Domenech against Real Betis.

💬 Javi Gracia: “Tenemos la esperanza y la ilusión de ganar al @RealBetis”#JuntsAnemAMUNT#AllToPlayFor — Valencia CF 🦇🍊🌊 (@valenciacf) April 17, 2021

Injured: Jasper Cillessen

Doubtful: Cristiano Piccini, Eliaquim Mangala

Suspended: Maxi Gomez, Gabriel Paulista

Real Betis vs Valencia Predicted XI

Real Betis Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Claudio Bravo; Alex Moreno, Victor Ruiz, Aissa Mandi, Emerson; Andres Guardado, Guido Rodriguez; Sergio Canales, Nabil Fekir, Aitor Ruibal; Borja Iglesias

Valencia Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jaume Domenech, Jose Gaya, Mouctar Diakhaby, Hugo Guillamon, Thierry Correia; Daniel Wass, Uros Racic, Carlos Soler, Denis Cheryshev; Goncalo Guedes, Kevin Gameiro

Real Betis vs Valencia Prediction

Valencia have an impressive squad but have largely failed to meet expectations this season. The likes of Goncalo Guedes and Denis Cheryshev are yet to hit their peak for Los Che and will need to step up to the plate on Sunday.

Real Betis, to their credit, have made the most of the resources at their disposal and will be intent on qualifying for European football this year. The Andalusians have been the better team this season and are well-placed to win this game.

Prediction: Real Betis 2-1 Valencia

