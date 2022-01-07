Chelsea vs Chesterfield prediction, preview, team news and more | FA Cup 2021-22

Chelsea begin their FA Cup 2021-22 campaign with a home game against fifth-tier side Chesterfield on Saturday at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues are the runners-up from the previous campaign, where they lost 1-0 to Leicester City at Wembley. Chesterfield set up a date with the London giants after a 2-0 win at Salford City in December.

Chelsea have just one win from their last five Premier League games but have managed to stay in second place in the league standings. They defeated Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in their EFL Cup first-leg fixture on Wednesday to return to winning ways.

Emirates FA Cup @EmiratesFACup



A reminder of the TV picks for this weekend's action! Which will you be tuning in for? 𝐓𝐕 𝐒𝐂𝐇𝐄𝐃𝐔𝐋𝐄A reminder of the TV picks for this weekend's action! Which will you be tuning in for? 𝐓𝐕 𝐒𝐂𝐇𝐄𝐃𝐔𝐋𝐄 📺A reminder of the TV picks for this weekend's action! Which will you be tuning in for? 👀 https://t.co/poWGX5kRgM

Chelsea vs Chesterfield Head-to-Head

This will be just the eighth meeting between the two sides across all competitions, with the last one coming in the FA Cup in 1950. Chelsea have the better record against their northern rivals with four wins.

The visiting side have been able to get the better of the hosts just once while the spoils have been shared twice in this fixture.

Chelsea form guide (all competitions): W-D-D-W-W

Chesterfield form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W-D

Chelsea vs Chesterfield Team News

Chelsea

Ben Chilwell is a long-term absentee on account of a serious knee injury. Here are the rest of the absentees for the Blues:

Cesar Azpilicueta - Hamstring injury

Andreas Christensen - Back injury

Reece James - Hamstring injury

Trevoh Chalobah - Hamstring injury

Kai Havertz - Finger injury

Thiago Silva - COVID-19

N'GOlo Kante - COVID-19

Edouard Mendy has joined the Senegal squad for the upcoming AFCON and will be unavailable for the next couple of weeks.

Injuries: Ben Chilwell, Trevoh Chalobah, Kai Havertz, Andreas Christensen, Reece James

Doubtful: Cesar Azpilicueta

Suspension: None

Unavailable: Thiago Silva (COVID-19), N'GOlo Kante (COVID-19), Edouard Mendy (AFCON)

Chesterfield

Jack Clarke underwent an operation on his hamstring and is the only injury concern for the visitors. Luke Croll, Laurence Maguire and Jeff King are all doubts for the game.

Injuries: Jack Clarke

Doubtful: Luke Croll, Laurence Maguire, Jeff King

Suspension: None

Chelsea vs Chesterfield Predicted XI

Chelsea Predicted XI (3-5-2): Marcus Bettinelli; Malang Sarr, Xavier Mbuyamba, Sam McClelland; Hudson-Odoi, Marcos Alonso, Lewis Hall, Saul, Ruben Loftus-Cheek; Timo Werner, Christian Pulisic

Chesterfield Predicted XI (5-3-2): Scott Loach; Calvin Miller, Alex Whittle, Gavin Gunning, Tyrone Williams, George Carline; Manny Oyeleke, Curtis Weston, Liam Mandeville; Saidou Khan, Kabongo Tshimanga

Chelsea vs Chesterfield Prediction

Chelsea returned to winning ways against Tottenham on Wednesday and looked solid despite Thomas Tuchel opting for a new formation. Chesterfield are unbeaten in their last 14 games across all competitions but don't stand a chance against Chelsea.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Chelsea 4-0 Chesterfield.

Edited by Shardul Sant