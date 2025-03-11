Chelsea vs Copenhagen Prediction and Betting Tips | March 13th 2025 

Chelsea and Copenhagen will square off in the second leg of their UEFA Conference League round-of-16 tie on Thursday. The game will be played at Stamford Bridge.

The hosts hold a narrow advantage in the tie, having claimed a 2-1 away win in the first leg in Denmark last week. All three goals were scored in the second half, with Reece James breaking the deadlock in the opening seconds of the restart while Enzo Fernandez gave the visitors a more comfortable lead in the 65th minute. Gabriel Pereira halved the deficit with a sumptuous free-kick with 11 minutes left on the clock. Legia Warsaw or Molde await the winners of this tie in the quarterfinal.

The Blues followed up their continental victory with a narrow 1-0 home win over Leicester City in the Premier League. They were handed a lifeline when Tom Robinson pointed to the spot when Enzo Fernandez was felled in the area. However, in shocking scenes, Mads Hermansen became the first goalkeeper to deny Cole Palmer from 12 yards at the 13th time of asking, ending the longest 100% penalty record in Premier League history in the process. Marc Cucurella continued his fine run of form by scoring the match-winner on the hour mark.

Copenhagen, meanwhile, were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Sonderjyske in the Danish Superliga. They went ahead through Viktor Claesson's eighth-minute strike but Lukas Bjorklund equalized two minutes before the break.

Chelsea vs Copenhagen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Chelsea have two wins and one draw from three previous head-to-head games.

Copenhagen have scored more than once in just two of their last nine games across competitions.

Chelsea are unbeaten in seven prior games against Danish opposition (five wins).

Five of Copenhagen's seven games in 2025 have witnessed goals at both ends.

Nine of Chelsea's last 10 home games have produced three goals or more.

Chelsea vs Copenhagen Prediction

Chelsea are the heavy favorites to win the UEFA Conference League and in the process become the first side to win all three current UEFA club competitions. Enzo Maresca's side have won all seven games played in the competition so far, scoring at least four goals in three home games played in the tournament.

Copenhagen hardly had the best preparation for this game as successive draws in the league have seen them knocked off the summit. Furthermore, they have never won an away game against English opposition, highlighting the size of the task ahead.

We are backing the hosts to claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Chelsea 3-1 Copenhagen

Chelsea vs Copenhagen Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Chelsea to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

