Chelsea vs Crystal Palace prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2021-22

Chelsea are set to play Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge on Saturday in the English Premier League.

Chelsea come into this game on the back of a 1-1 (6-5p) over Unai Emery's Villarreal yesterday in the UEFA Super Cup. A first-half goal from Morocco international Hakim Ziyech for Chelsea was cancelled out by a second-half goal from Spanish striker Gerard Moreno for Villarreal, with Chelsea eventually winning the penalty shootout.

Crystal Palace, on the other hand, beat Xisco Munoz's Watford 3-1 in a friendly game a few days ago. A brace from star forward Wilfried Zaha and a goal from Belgian striker Christian Benteke ensured victory for Patrick Vieira's Crystal Palace. Experienced striker Troy Deeney scored the consolation goal for Watford.

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Head-to-Head

In 16 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Chelsea hold the clear advantage. They have won 12 games and lost four.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year in the English Premier League, with Chelsea beating Crystal Palace 4-1. A brace from American attacker Christian Pulisic and goals from German forward Kai Havertz and French centre-back Kurt Zouma secured the win for Chelsea. Belgium international Christian Benteke scored the sole goal for Crystal Palace.

Chelsea form guide in the English Premier League: yet to play

Crystal Palace form guide in the English Premier League: yet to play

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Team News

Chelsea

Chelsea will likely be without forward Hakim Ziyech, with the former Ajax man having suffered an injury against Villarreal. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Thomas Tuchel is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Hakim Ziyech

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Chelsea goalscorer Hakim Ziyech is forced out of the UEFA Super Cup with a shoulder injury. pic.twitter.com/4NDL1zSy4W — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 11, 2021

Crystal Palace

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira will be unable to call upon the services of talented midfielder Eberechi Eze, defender Nathan Ferguson and forward Michael Olise, with all three youngsters nursing injuries. Midfielder Conor Gallagher is on loan from Chelsea and will not be able to feature as a result.

Injured: Michael Olise, Nathan Ferguson, Eberechi Eze

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Not available: Conor Gallagher

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Predicted XI

Chelsea Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Edouard Mendy, Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger, Reece James, N'Golo Kante, Jorginho, Ben Chilwell, Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Timo Werner

Crystal Palace Predicted XI (4-4-2): Vicente Guaita, Nathaniel Clyne, Cheikhou Kouyate, Marc Guehi, Tyrick Mitchell, Jeffrey Schlupp, Jairo Riedewald, James McArthur, Wilfried Zaha, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Christian Benteke

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Prediction

Chelsea have enjoyed a good start to their season, and have won their first trophy of the 2021/22 campaign. The Blues are closing in on signing Inter Milan superstar Romelu Lukaku, with the striker set to return to the Premier League after two world-class seasons in Italy.

Crystal Palace, on the other hand, let go of experienced players like Mamadou Sakho, Patrick van Aanholt and Andros Townsend this summer. New manager Patrick Vieira has been backed well in the transfer market, with the club signing young talents like Marc Guehi, Joachim Andersen and Michael Olise.

Patrick Vieira is the 15th player to win the #PL title and go on to manage in the competition 🏆@OfficialVieira • @CPFC pic.twitter.com/EH7uPwvV9d — Premier League (@premierleague) July 5, 2021

Chelsea under Thomas Tuchel have looked frighteningly good, and will be the favourites here.

Prediction: Chelsea 3-0 Crystal Palace

