Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb Prediction and Betting Tips | November 2nd 2022

Chelsea will entertain Dinamo Zagreb at Stamford Bridge as they wrap up their UEFA Champions League group stage campaign on Wednesday.

The home team have secured their place in the knockout stage. Dinamo Zagreb have been ruled out of the race for the knockout stage but can still qualify for the UEFA Europa League knockout round playoffs if they finish third in Group E.

Chelsea are on a three-game winning streak in the competition and recorded a 2-1 away win over RB Salzburg thanks to goals from Mateo Kovačić and Kai Havertz. Dinamo suffered a 4-0 thumping at home against AC Milan last time around.

Chelsea suffered their first defeat under Graham Potter in their Premier League game against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday. Potter's former team inflicted a 4-1 defeat on the Blues.

Dinamo Zagreb are winless in their last three games across all competitions and fell to a 1-0 defeat against Osijek on Saturday in the SuperSport HNL.

Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams met for the first time at Stadion Maksimir across all competitions in September. Mislav Oršić scored the only goal of the game as Dinamo secured a 1-0 win in the reverse fixture.

It was the only win of the campaign for the Croatian team while Chelsea are undefeated in the Champions League since.

Chelsea have scored at least two goals in their last three matches in the competition, winning each of them.

The Blues are undefeated at home across all competitions this term while Dinamo are winless in their last three away games in the competition, suffering a defeat in three of their last five games across all competitions.

Four of the last six games for both teams have seen fewer than 2.5 goals.

Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb Prediction

The hosts lost their first game since September and will be gunning to return to winning ways in this game. They are undefeated at home across all competitions and will be looking to count on home advantage here.

Dinamo have just three goals to their name this season and might struggle against their English opponents. Given the form of the two teams, Chelsea should be able to eke out a win here.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-1 Dinamo Zagreb

Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Chelsea

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Chelsea to score first - Yes

Tip 5: Kai Havertz to score any time - Yes

