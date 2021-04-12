Chelsea vs FC Porto prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2020-21 

Chelsea play host to FC Porto in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday holding a commanding 2-0 lead.

The Blues secured a vital away victory in the first leg courtesy of goals from Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell. Thomas Tuchel's side had their task cut out for them against an energetic Porto outfit who boxed them into cramped spaces and forced them to play longer.

Despite those tactics, Chelsea made the most of their moments and bounced back from a 5-2 defeat against West Bromwich Albion.

To their credit and confidence, they masterminded their biggest win under Tuchel away at Crystal Palace on Saturday. A Christian Pulisic's brace added to goals from Kai Havertz and Kurt Zouma in a 4-1 win.

Porto, meanwhile, reduced the gap between them and Sporting Lisbon in the Portuguese top-flight with a comfortable 2-0 win against Tondela.

Sergio Conceicao's men have proved their mettle off the ball, and if they are to win against Chelsea, they will have to be clinical.

With a couple of their suspended players back, Chelsea will need to be careful not to write them off until the job is done.

Chelsea vs Porto head-to-head

Advertisement

The Blues have won six and only lost two matches against FC Porto, who have scored at least two goals in each of their last five games on the road.

Only a solitary face-off between the two teams has ended as a draw.

Chelsea form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-W

FC Porto form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-W

Chelsea vs Porto team news

Thomas Tuchel has a fully fit Chelsea squad at his disposal for the second leg against Porto

Chelsea

Chelsea have no injury concerns or suspensions for the second leg. Out-of-favour striker Tammy Abraham was in the squad for the previous UCL game. He'll be vying to impress off the bench or whenever an opportunity is presented.

Chelsea have an exciting future ahead 💫



Ben Chilwell (24)

Reece James (21)

Mason Mount (22)

Kai Havertz (21)

Tammy Abraham (23)

Christian Pulisic (22)

Callum Hudson-Odoi (20) pic.twitter.com/xvP98nu3B7 — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) April 10, 2021

Advertisement

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sergio Oliviera is set to return to Porto's midfield against Chelsea

FC Porto

FC Porto's hero in the round of 16, Sergio Oliviera and Mehdi Tarebi are poised to return to the starting XI after serving their one-match suspensions.

Their return is a boost due to their leadership qualities and finishing acumen.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Chelsea vs Porto probable XI

Chelsea predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Edouard Mendy; Cesar Azpilicueta, Kurt Zouma, Antonio Rudiger; Reece James, N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Ben Chilwell; Mason Mount, Hakim Ziyech; Timo Werner

FC Porto predicted XI (4-4-2): Agustin Marchesin; Wilson Manafa, Pepe, Diogo Leite, Zaidu Sanusi; Jesus Corona, Sergio Oliviera, Matues Uribe, Luis Diaz; Mehdi Taremi, Toni Martinez

Chelsea vs Porto match prediction

Despite the foothold Chelsea have heading into the game, Tuchel and his team will know these kinds of ties are always tricky.

However, after that sumptuous attacking display against Crystal Palace, we expect Chelsea to hit Porto on the break as they are likely to commit bodies forward.

Chelsea will emerge victorious and progress to the semi-finals.

Advertisement

Prediction: Chelsea 2-1 Porto (Chelsea go through with 4-1 aggregate)

Also read: Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2020-21