Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

Bayern Munich will aim to overturn their quarter-final first-leg defeat when they travel to the Parc des Princes to take on Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday.

The hosts claimed a hard-fought 3-2 victory at the Allianz Arena last Tuesday and will be aiming for more of the same when they welcome the Bavarians.

In a five-goal thriller at the Allianz Arena, Kylian Mbappe was the star performer as he scored two goals to hand PSG a vital first-leg win.

Mauricio Pochettino’s men returned to Ligue 1 on Saturday to secure a comfortable 4-1 win over Strasbourg.

PSG hand Bayern Munich their first UCL defeat in more than two years 🤯 pic.twitter.com/tZ56ivubUQ — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 7, 2021

Meanwhile, a reshuffled Bayern Munich side were held to a 1-1 draw at home against Union Berlin on Saturday.

Jamal Musiala’s second-half opener was canceled out by Marcus Ingvartsen in the 85th minute to force a share of the spoils.

Hansi Flick’s men still have a five-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga and will head into Tuesday’s clash with fully rested players.

PSG have lost three of their last five games at the Parc des Princes, and Bayern Munich will now aim to take advantage of this poor home form.

Advertisement

Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich Head-To-Head

Paris Saint-Germain have been the better side in the history of this fixture, boasting six wins in their 11 meetings. Bayern Munich have picked up four wins.

Their most memorable encounter came in this very competition back in August 2020, when Bayern Munich grabbed a 1-0 victory in the final.

Paris Saint-Germain Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-W

Bayern Munich Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-L-D

Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich Team News

Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint Germain squad have been boosted by the return of Alessandro Florenzi and Marco Verratti, who have recovered from COVID-19. Leandro Paredes will also be eligible to take part as he returns from suspension.

Marquinhos (adductor), Keylor Navas (muscle), Mauro Icardi (thigh) and Layvin Kurzawa (calf) are all major doubts for Tuesday’s clash, as they battle with injuries.

Doubtful: Marquinhos, Keylor Navas, Mauro Icardi, Layvin Kurzawa

Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich will be without star forward Robert Lewandowski through injury. He is joined on the treatment table by Serge Gnabry, who is in isolation after contracting COVID-19.

Advertisement

Kingsley Coman was subbed off at halftime against Union Berlin and is now a doubt for the trip to the Parc des Princes.

Injured: Robert Lewandowski

COVID-19: Serge Gnabry

Doubtful: Kingsley Coman

Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich Predicted XI

Bayern Munich Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Manuel Neuer; Alphonso Davies, David Alaba, Niklas Sule, Benjamin Pavard; Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka; Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane, Kingsley Coman; Chupo-Moting

Paris Saint-Germain Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Keylor Navas; Layvin Kurzawa, Presnel Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Thilo Kehrer; Idrissa Gueye, Ander Herrera; Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, Angel di Maria; Moise Kean

Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich Prediction

Given the reputation of both sides, this tie is still very much open and could tip in either direction.

However, Paris Saint-Germain have one foot in the semi-finals after securing a first-leg win. We expect them to hold on to their lead to make it into the next round following a high-scoring and entertaining draw.

Prediction: Paris Saint-Germain 2-2 Bayern Munich