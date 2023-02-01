Chelsea vs Fulham Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd January 2023

A new-look Chelsea will look to start a fresh chapter on Friday night as they welcome Fulham to Stamford Bridge for a Premier League encounter.

To say that Graham Potter is under the cosh just a few months into his Chelsea job would be an understatement. Potter's Chelsea project is yet to even hit the runway but it could very well take off in the coming weeks owing to the upgrade in personnel they've undergone over the past few weeks.

Securing the services of Enzo Fernandez on deadline day could prove to be a masterstroke if you don't mind the room it has opened up in the Blues' coffers. But money stopped being an impediment to Chelsea's ambitions long back.

If players like Joao Felix, Mykhailo Mudryk, Fernandez, Malo Gusto, Noni Madueke and Benoit Badiashile, among others, hit the ground running, there might yet be joy to be found this season for the Blues. For now, they rest at 10th in the Premier League table.

Their Friday opponents Fulham have suffered back-to-back losses in the Premier League but remain seventh in the table. Two narrow 1-0 losses to Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur wouldn't have eaten much into their confidence.

Their last win came against the Blues on 13 January and the Cottagers will fancy their chances as they visit Stamford Bridge this Friday. Their European aspirations could receive another boost if they can register back-to-back league wins over the Blues.

The arrivals of Sasa Lukic and Cedric Soares will further improve Marco Silva's side. The Cottagers have been mighty impressive this term and they could prove to be a tough nut to crack for Chelsea.

Chelsea vs Fulham Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Fulham have won just two of their 37 away league games against Chelsea. They've drawn 13 and lost 22.

Chelsea are unbeaten in their last 17 league games against Fulam at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea boast a 52.7% win rate in Premier League London derbies, the highest in the competition. Fulham have the lowest (19.3%).

Chelsea won their first three Premier League games under Graham Potter. Since then, they've managed just two wins in 11.

No team has more wins in the Premier League than Fulham since the competition restarted following the World Cup. They have won four.

Chelsea vs Fulham Prediction

On paper, it might look like this Chelsea side could make quick work of Fulham. But the Blues are likely to take more time to get their young stars on the same page. Fulham are a sturdy side that are defensively resolute and can spring a surprise or two in attack as well.

We think this is likely to be a tight contest that's going to end in a draw.

Prediction: Chelsea 1-1 Fulham

Chelsea vs Fulham Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have under 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

