Chelsea vs Grimsby Town: Preview, Predicted XI, and Team News | EFL Cup 2019/20

Chelsea are set to host Grimsby Town in what is expected to be an easy win for the hosts at Stamford Bridge. Grimsby will no doubt be looking forward to the experience, and hoping they can pull off a miraculous upset.

Grimsby Town have had a very inconsistent season, without back-to-back wins, losses or draws in their last five Football League Two games. They sit at a mediocre 9th place in their league, and are unlikely to have any surprises up their sleeves against Chelsea.

The Blues, on the other hand, are faring just as badly in the Premier League. Unable to get any back-to-back results and find consistency, Chelsea sit unfavourably at 11th position. Irrespective of how they might have played in the EPL, Chelsea fans will not accept anything less than a very good win against a Grimsby Town, who sit leagues below Chelsea.

Both teams have not had a great start to their respective seasons. Will Chelsea ensure that they reach the next round with a strong win at home? Or will Grimsby Town get to Stamford Bridge and showcase an unprecedented performance that will send Chelsea packing from the Cup?

Team News

Reece James and Callum Hudson-Odoi, both of whom have spent quite a while out of action with long-term injuries, might get some minutes. They would likely not be on the starting lineup, but odds are they'll get some playing time either way.

Emerson, who picked up a knock during the Liverpool game, will not be available for this match. Ruben Loftus-Cheek also remains out of contention, and will have to cheer his team on from the sidelines.

It is also possible that Christian Pulisic, Michy Batshuayi, and other players with few minutes could get a spot on the starting lineup. Lampard will want to keep his main squad fresh and prepared for league games, so a lot of rotation could be on the books.

Chelsea Predicted XI

Caballero;

James, Kurt Zouma, Fikayo Tomori, Alonso;

Gilmour, N'Golo Kante, Ross Barkley;

Pedro, Olivier Giroud, Christian Pulisic;

Match Details

Chelsea vs. Grimsby Town

Venue: Stamford Bridge

Date: Wednesday 25 September, 2019

Kick-off: 2:45pm ET