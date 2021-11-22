Chelsea vs Juventus - Combined XI | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Chelsea welcome Juventus to Stamford Bridge on Tuesday for matchday five of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League. The Blues will hope for revenge after losing 1-0 against the Bianconeri in Turin in September, with qualification for the last 16 almost secured.

They're currently only three points behind the Bianconeri, who've qualified for the Round of 16 with a 100% win record in Group H so far. Although the Serie A giants are already through to the next round, they cannot afford to slip up, as the fight for top spot in the group is still on.

Juventus have never beaten Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, losing and drawing once apiece in their two previous visits to London. Could they get third time lucky?

Ahead of the mouth-watering kick-off, here's look at how Chelsea and Juventus would stack up in a hypothetical combined XI:

Goalkeeper: Edouard Mendy (Chelsea)

Mendy has kept 35 clean sheets in 60 games for Chelsea.

Chelsea's goalkeeping woes following Thibaut Coutois' departure came at an expensive cost. But with Edouard Mendy now at the helm, those are behind them now.

The Senegalese custodian has been a bang for the buck since arriving from Rennes last year. He has consistently put in top-notch displays for The Blues between the sticks.

William Hill @WilliamHill Édouard Mendy has now kept more clean sheets in the Premier League this season than any other goalkeeper:



▪️ 11 games

▪️ 7 clean sheets

▪️ 4 goals conceded



Unbeatable. ⛔️ Édouard Mendy has now kept more clean sheets in the Premier League this season than any other goalkeeper:▪️ 11 games▪️ 7 clean sheets▪️ 4 goals concededUnbeatable. ⛔️ https://t.co/sYp1DSZ9PJ

In 60 games across competitions, he has kept 35 clean sheets, while conceding only as many goals. That's an impressive record by all measures.

Mendy has also been beaten only once in the UEFA Champions League this season - in the 1-0 loss to Juventus few weeks ago. He will look for redemption on Tuesday.

1 / 4 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav